Posted by Mike Florio on January 31, 2023, 8:04 PM EST
Miami Dolphins v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

The Broncos gave up a first-round pick and then some to get coach Sean Payton, and they’re likely paying him a lot of money. It’s all worth it, for one very important reason.

When a team has a high-end coach, it gives ownership and the rest of the front office one less big thing to worry about if/when things aren’t going well for the team.

If a franchise doesn’t have a high-end coach, any and all struggles spark questions that include whether the problem is the coach. If a team does have a high-end coach, the team can worry about anything and everything else, if the struggles continue.

For example, many assume that quarterback Russell Wilson has lost his fastball. But what if the problem in 2022 was coach Nathaniel Hackett and not Wilson? If Wilson struggles in 2023 under Payton, it will be much easier to conclude that the problem was and is Wilson.

The same mindset applies to the rest of the team, especially when it comes to the offense. If the Broncos have struggles, the team won’t have to waste time, effort, and energy wondering if it’s the coach.

That doesn’t mean the Broncos will undergo a dramatic turnaround in 2023. But it does mean that it will be much easier for the team to diagnose, and in turn to fix, the things that are keeping them from contending.

4 responses to “Sean Payton will allow Broncos to worry about everything but coaching

  1. Anyone who suffered through those National broadcast Broncos games knows Wilson absolutely was a problem whether Hackett was or not. Hackett wasn’t throwing the ball.

  2. Payton will only be worried about cashing those checks. Hope Walmart didn’t give him a fully-guaranteed contract.

  3. And what happens when Payton gets exposed going from the easiest division in football with a HOF QB who never fell off to a washed up diva like Russ who has to go up against Mahomes and Herbert 4x a year (not to mention all the other teams across the AFC who are getting better, even the Texans)?

    Will they still be worrying about everything but coaching then?

  4. Sean Payton is the king of disappointing early playoff exits, even though he had a top five all-time great QB for his entire career. If coaching is what makes the difference, then Payton was surely getting out-coached. Most average coaches would have won more than one super bowl if they had Drew Brees for 15 years.

