Texans request permission to interview Bobby Slowik

The Texans have requested to interview 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for their vacant offensive coordinator job under new head coach DeMeco Ryans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Slowik joined the 49ers in 2017 as a defense quality control coach, a position he held two seasons. He became an offensive assistant in 2019.

In 2021, Slowik earned a promotion to San Francisco’s offensive passing game specialist before taking his current title before last season.

Slowik has also worked in the NFL with Washington as a defensive assistant (2011-13) and video assistant (2010).