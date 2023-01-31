Texans request permission to interview Bobby Slowik

Posted by Charean Williams on January 31, 2023, 8:43 PM EST
NFL: DEC 12 Seahawks at Texans
Getty Images

The Texans have requested to interview 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for their vacant offensive coordinator job under new head coach DeMeco Ryans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Slowik joined the 49ers in 2017 as a defense quality control coach, a position he held two seasons. He became an offensive assistant in 2019.

In 2021, Slowik earned a promotion to San Francisco’s offensive passing game specialist before taking his current title before last season.

Slowik has also worked in the NFL with Washington as a defensive assistant (2011-13) and video assistant (2010).

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.