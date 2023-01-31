Trent Williams is on crutches and wearing a boot

January 31, 2023
49ers left tackle Trent Williams hobbled into the stadium Tuesday for locker clean-out day.

Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News said Williams used a crutch and had his left foot/ankle in an orthopedic boot.

Williams played every snap in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles aside from the final one following his ejection for tossing Eagles safety K'Von Wallace to the ground post-play. Officials also ejected Wallace.

Williams missed three games with this season with a high ankle sprain to his right ankle. He also injured his right ankle in the 2021 playoff win over the Packers.

Williams earned All-Pro honors for the second consecutive season and has made 10 Pro Bowls in a row, not counting 2019 when he sat out during a dispute with Washington.

  1. Damn he body slammed K’von so hard he hurt his own leg? That’s dedication.

  2. I’m still trying to figure out why Wallace was ejected for volunteering to get steam-shoveled by Big Trent?

  3. Wow Niners’ are laying the “oh we were injured” lather on pretty thick.

    Wonder is Shanahan is behind it.

  4. Picked-up a guy who weighs 100 lbs less than him. Very impressive. And the week before he went after a kicker. Just another example of the 49ers complete lack of composure in a big spot. They completely gaged under pressure – from the coach on down – and then couldn’t handle being embarrassed. Now it’s on to another off-season and the SB drought grows to 27 years.

