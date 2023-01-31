Trevor Lawrence plans to make voice heard about Jaguars offseason direction

Getty Images

Year Two was a big step forward for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the field as he led the team to a division title and a playoff win over the Chargers.

Lawrence plans to take another step forward off the field this offseason. He said last week that he plans to make his voice heard when it comes to what direction the Jaguars move in over the course of the offseason.

“There’s conversations obviously, that need to be had,” Lawrence said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “I think you look at what we did this season, it’s about the people that we have, not just the people on the field, not just the players on the field, but the people, too. . . . The people they were, the hard work, all the things that people don’t see always, there’s a lot of things that go into that. You want to keep guys like that that really have set the standard for the organization and have been a part of what you’re building here, and I think moving forward, that’s one of the things you have to look at in the guys you want to have.”

Tight end Evan Engram and right tackle Jawaan Taylor are the most prominent free agents on the team’s offense and it sounds like Lawrence is going to go to bat for keeping both of them around for his third season in Jacksonville.