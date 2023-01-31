Trey Lance says he’ll be 100 percent for OTAs

Getty Images

The 49ers quarterback situation heading into 2023 should once again be a source of significant intrigue throughout the offseason. But the team’s QB1 entering 2022 should be healthy if that’s the direction San Francisco wants to go next season.

Via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com, Trey Lance told reporters on Tuesday that he is three-to-four weeks from being cleared to practice. And Lance is expecting to be 100 percent by the time OTAs begin, which is in May.

Given Lance’s lack of experience, those offseason practices will continue to be important for him.

Lance started San Francisco’s season-opening loss at Chicago and suffered a season-ending broken ankle in Week Two.

While Lance was the No. 3 overall pick in 2021, there’s still so much unknown about his play as an NFL quarterback. He’s thrown 102 passes in his eight appearances with four starts, completing 55 percent of them for 707 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. he’s also rushed for 235 yards with a TD.

Of course, Brock Purdy’s torn UCL complicates matters. The 49ers won seven games in a row with Purdy as the starter to complete the regular season and begin the postseason before San Francisco lost to Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy’s recovery is expected to take six months, which means he wouldn’t be available until the start of training camp.

And then there’s the looming possibility that Tom Brady might be an option for San Francisco in 2023.

Via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury, Lance noted that he hasn’t talked with head coach Kyle Shanahan yet about the team’s plans at QB for 2023. But the 2021 draftee will be ready to compete.