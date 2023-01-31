Tyler Huntley is headed to the Pro Bowl in place of Josh Allen

January 31, 2023
Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is headed to the Pro Bowl.

The team announced that Huntley has been named to the AFC roster as a replacement for Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen dealt with an elbow injury for much of the season and his health is cited as the reason for the change.

When the initial Pro Bowl voting was done, Huntley was a surprising choice as the fourth alternate. He only started four regular season games after Lamar Jackson, who was the third alternate, went down with a season-ending knee injury and he was not particularly effective in those appearances.

Jackson is unavailable due to injury and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was reportedly the top alternate, is also unavailable for the game. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named as a replacement for Patrick Mahomes, which left Huntley to get the nod to take place in the skill contests, flag football game and other activities the NFL has scheduled in place of the traditional Pro Bowl game.

  1. This is Exhibit A of why it’s silly to discuss Pro Bowl appearances when debating if a player should be in the Hall of Fame

  4. Josh Allen played half the season with a torn UCL. That kid is made of steel. Get him an OL, RB and one more WR and its SB bound.

