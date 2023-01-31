Where’s Vic Fangio going?

Two days ago, NFL Network told us that former Broncos coach Vic Fangio would become the Dolphins’ new defensive coordinator. Other reports, relying on unnamed sources, have echoed that same sentiment.

Fangio, for his part, has told two different reporters that nothing is done.

As of this posting, nothing has been announced by the Dolphins.

The announcement in theory, could some at any time. Or not at all. Folks are watching the 49ers, a team mentioned by Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle in his tweet with an on-the-record quote from Fangio that “nothing has been decided on my end.”

Indeed, chatter has increased over the past day that Fangio could be the replacement for DeMeco Ryans, once the 49ers defensive coordinator takes the head-coaching job in Houston.

So we continue to watch and wait for something official, from Miami or San Francisco or somewhere else. As we’ve learned in past cases, until something is done it’s never actually done.

  1. Why would Fangio return to the 49ers after they spurned him for Jim Tomsula for the head coaching job?

  4. Deal’s not done until the money’s in the bank.

    Fangio certainly would prefer San Fran’s roster!

  6. If I was the Dolphins I’d give hime a 48 hour deadline and start looking for someone else. This is starting to remind me of the Jim Harbaugh fiasco.

  7. Wasn’t Sean Payton planning on him being his DC? Is Payton definitely out for this year?

  9. cags777 says:
    January 31, 2023 at 10:52 am
    Why would Fangio return to the 49ers after they spurned him for Jim Tomsula for the head coaching job?
    ___________________

    Because that was eight years ago? Because Fangio was never a candidate for the job at that time? Because he wants another DC job instead of sitting around not collecting a paycheck?

  10. San Francisco = very good team & HIGH state income tax. Miami = average team & ZERO state income tax.
    It’s apparently not about the money – probably more to where he’s most comfortable living & working.

  11. This is ridiculous. I would hire the second best candidate and tell the old guy to kick rocks if he doesn’t want the job. Time to move on McDaniel. 🐬

