49ers would support return of third-quarterback rule

Posted by Mike Florio on February 1, 2023, 8:10 PM EST
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

When you have two quarterbacks, you have none. When you have two active quarterbacks on game day and they both get injured, you REALLY have none.

The 49ers learned that the hard way on Sunday in the NFC Championship. Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury. Then, after quarterback Josh Johnson suffered a concussion, the 49ers had to rely on Purdy to take the snaps, even though he couldn’t throw the ball more than five yards.

During the season-ending press conference in Santa Clara, the question of the now-defunct third-quarterback rule came up. Coach Kyle Shanahan and G.M. John Lynch were asked whether they’d support such a move.

“Yeah, I definitely would be in favor of it,” Shanahan said. “We were scared to death when that rule ended, whatever many years ago that was, but you kind of forget about it since you just don’t see anyone have to go through it, but then you get reminded of how quickly a football game is over once that happens, so I think that would be a very smart thing to have.”

But the rule ended in 2011 because, in lieu of allowing a 46th player to be an emergency quarterback, the league allowed all teams to have 46 players in uniform. Teams could choose, if they wanted, to have the 46th man in uniform be a quarterback. Many opted to not make a quarterback the 46th man on game day.

So, basically, a return of the rule would result in a 47th man — a third quarterback — being in uniform.

“I think it’d be good for football,” G.M. John Lynch said. “You’re always trying to develop these guys, but you’re always weighing that carrying three as opposed to the roster value of being able to host a full complement of position players at different positions, so I think if the league just kind of gave you an out there, everybody would be forced to do it. You have more people in camps improving, I think it’d be good for football.”

It would definitely be good for football to not have a conference championship game that has both quarterbacks on one team getting injured, and the team having to use either an injured quarterback who couldn’t throw or a non-quarterback. And, yes, that’s more than enough of a reason to allow teams to have a third quarterback ready to go, just in case.

15 responses to “49ers would support return of third-quarterback rule

  1. Teams can. They just choose not to. Let’s see how in favor the 49ers are of the NFL mandating there be 3 qbs on the 46 man dress roster without adding a 47th. You’ll see how much they really care that quick.

  2. Of course they would !! They just played in a Championship game and threw one pass in the second half because they had no quarterbacks healthy enough. Let’s not change the rule books over one team’s misfortunes for one season . NFL=WWE

  3. Is there a bigger choker than Shanahan? Besides Aaron Rodgers I mean. Even that Dallas kicker made one eventually.

  4. I would be curious as to how many times this “46th player” actually plays in a game. Really dumb not to have enough players at the most important position in the game.

  6. Wasn’t the rule that they could dress a third quarterback but they could only go into the game if the first two are hurt? With the stipulation that once in the game, neither of the first two may play again.

  7. With the way the NFL checks for QBs and concussions, it would be great to have that third guy.

  8. I’m sure teams would capitalize on the third quarterback rule and have played such as Taysom Hill or an Antwaan Randle El listed as the third quarterback to carry an extra player.

  9. Ya think? Lol. Seriously though, how do you not have a third guy available or any plan for a third guy to be able to play the position in an emergency IN THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME? Big time fail there by the niners.

  10. Every year some team loses in the playoffs and every year they advocate for a rule change.. how long till we just play Rock Paper Scissors.. until the rules get changed where rock breaks through paper.

  11. With more protection for a QB than ever, at some point, somebody is going to question the 49ers strength and conditioning program for QB’s.

  12. Could have activated Jimmy. Even with a slightly sore foot he could have done more than Purdy out there with his arm like linguini. Seems to me that Shanahan either outsmarted himself or let his ego get in the way.

  13. There’s no rule that says you can’t have 3 QB’s. They even added a 46th player. It was a freak occurrence. But still, that’s why they added a 46th man. Just for insurance against freak happenings. The 49ers declined to take advantage of that. I have nothing but respect for the way the 49ers operate, so don’t take this wrong. You’re not going to win many battles trying to second guess Kyle Shanahan. He can run a franchise as well as anyone and better than most.

  14. Except there is NOT a rule stopping ANY of the 32 teams from having three Quarterbacks suited up and available to play each Sunday. It is up to the Head Coach as to how many players suit up and are eligible to play each game.

    If you are a Head Coach that puts a low value on Quarterback Protect, such as Shanahan, then it may be in YOUR best interest to have an extra Quarterback.

  15. There is no rule the 49ers couldn’t have five quarterbacks. Any team can suit up as many as they want and in todays NFL, many teams dress and have three active. This is all on John and Kyle, they knew the risk. Philly lead the league in sacks. If the 49ers were smart they’d have dressed three. I’m sure that Jimmy G could have got himself in good enough shape to be activated. Their outcome isn’t because the rule is bad, it’s because they didn’t plan for worst case scenarios.

