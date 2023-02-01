Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills is indicted on rape and kidnapping charges

February 1, 2023
Josh Sills, an undrafted rookie in 2022 who made the 53-man roster with the Eagles, has been indicted on charges of rape and kidnapping.

Via TMZ.com, the allegations arise from an incident that occurred on December 5, 2019, in his home state of Ohio. He allegedly “engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will.”

Sills is due to appear in court on February 16, just four days after Super Bowl LVII.

Sills played college football at West Virginia and Oklahoma State. He appeared in only one game for Philadelphia in 2022.

His relative importance to the team and the serious nature of the charges could (and perhaps should) result in Sills summarily being released by the Eagles.

  1. 2019 ???? Interesting it happens this week . The Eagles will release him just so they don’t have the distraction.

  2. Here comes the “stay classy, Philthadelphia” comments.

    Who is this kid? I pay pretty close attention to the Birds and I have to say, this is the first time I’ve ever heard his name!

  4. Disagree…. Until he is actually found guilty nothing should change…. Anyone can accuse anyone of something as is the case with suing someone for something they may or may not have done…. Especially when it’s from several years past

  5. “…could (and perhaps should) result in Sills summarily being released by the Eagles.”

    The league should create a program that allows players to be placed on a reserved/exempt list with suspended pay while they go through legal issues. If the player is found innocent or charges are dropped, the player can be retained by the team with back pay. If the player is found guilty, the team can then release them for cause.

  6. These types of distractions never bode well for a team in the Super Bowl. Remember when Reid’s son was charged with drunk driving?

