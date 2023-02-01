Former Steelers running back Sidney Thornton dies at 68

Getty Images

Former Steelers running back Sidney Thornton died, the team announced Wednesday. He was 68.

The Steelers made him a second-round draft choice in 1977 out of Northwestern, and he played all six of his NFL seasons with the team.

Thornton won two Super Bowl rings as a member of the Super Bowl XIII and XIV championship teams in 1979 and 1980.

He finished his career with 356 carries for 1,512 yards and 18 touchdowns, while adding 46 receptions for 515 yards and six touchdowns. Thornton had 26 touches for 137 yards and a touchdown in seven career postseason games.

Northwestern State inducted Thornton into the school’s N-Club Hall of Fame in 1986, where he was enshrined as one of the best players to play for the Demons.