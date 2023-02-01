Giants have spoken to Saquon Barkley about contract, but not Daniel Jones

Getty Images

The Giants and running back Saquon Barkley were not close to an agreement on a contract extension when they talked about one during the regular season, but they are working to find a way to close that gap.

General Manager Joe Schoen told reporters at the Senior Bowl that the team and Barkley’s representatives spoke last week about the possibility of a new deal. The two sides plan to have further talks next week.

Barkley stayed healthy in 2022 and bounced back with 295 carries for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns during the regular season.

While the team has restarted talks with Barkley, they have not begun conversations with their other major offensive free agent. Schoen said that the team has not spoken with quarterback Daniel Jones‘ camp yet.

Schoen reiterated that the Giants want to have Jones back and the team will be able to use a franchise tag to make sure that happens. They can apply the tag, which will carry a $32.416 million salary for 2023, starting on February 21 and will have until March 7 to use it.