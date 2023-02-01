Jamaal Williams: NFL is trying to take my personality away with celebration fines

Getty Images

Lions running back Jamaal Williams led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns in 2022, but some of those touchdowns were costly, as the NFL repeatedly fined him for his favorite touchdown celebration dance. Williams isn’t happy about that.

Williams said on the podcast hosted by his teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown and Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown that he simply likes to express his personality and emotion on the field, and the NFL is cracking down on him.

“Now I get fined for this stuff. I just feel like they’re trying to take my personality away, my joy,” Williams said. “Because now, I literally have to stop doing it. So now, when I score, I’m literally just gonna sit down and pout like a little baby or something.”

Williams said he was fined for touchdown dances twice during the season even though he did his dance more than twice, and he was particularly disappointed that the NFL fined him and then used his touchdown celebrations in highlight videos.

“I’m doing nothing wrong. They’re just being weenies,” Williams said. “They want to fine me, yet put all that stuff up there, brand it and put me up there and use it. They want to take my money, though.”