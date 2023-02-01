Jawaan Taylor “most definitely” wants to re-sign with Jaguars

Getty Images

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said recently that there are conversations “that need to be had” about the team’s plans for retaining members of this year’s AFC South champions and right tackle Jawaan Taylor is likely to be the topic of some of those conversations.

Taylor has started every regular season and playoff game that the Jaguars have played since they selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft. He’s set for free agency this March, but said on Tuesday that his goal is to remain as part of the offensive line foundation in Jacksonville.

“Most definitely,” Taylor said, via Tim Walters of the Florida Times-Union. “That’s the team that took the chance on me in the draft, and I’ve been there playing for four seasons now and I’m close to home, I’m two hours away from home, so being able to come back and play for Duval will be a lot of fun, so hopefully that will work out for me.”

Tight end Evan Engram is another prominent free agent on the offensive side of the ball in Jacksonville and we’ll have to wait a few weeks to see if the Jags find a way to keep the band together for another run at the postseason in 2023.