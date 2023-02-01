Jerry Jones confirms Mike McCarthy will call offensive plays

Getty Images

When the Cowboys parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore last weekend, word was that head coach Mike McCarthy will take over the offensive play calling responsibilities for the 2023 season.

McCarthy’s new role has been confirmed. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters on Tuesday that McCarthy will be the play caller in his fourth season with the team.

McCarthy was an offensive coordinator for the Saints and 49ers before becoming the Packers head coach in 2005. He called the offensive plays for the majority of his time in Green Bay, so this will be a new path for the Cowboys and return to McCarthy’s roots.

Jones also confirmed that the team is still planning to hire a new offensive coordinator. Panthers running backs coach/assistant head coach Jeff Nixon is a candidate for the position along with Rams tight ends coach/assistant head coach Thomas Brown.