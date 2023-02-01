John Lynch: Nick Bosa deal will take time, patience, persistence

Getty Images

The topic of 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa‘s contract came up while Bosa was cleaning out his locker earlier this week and it came up again during a press conference with General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday as well.

Bosa is likely to be named the NFL’s defensive player of the year next week and Lynch said on Wednesday that he’s a deserving recipient of the award after recording 18.5 sacks to help the team to the NFC West title. That production along with what Bosa’s done in previous seasons has led some to wonder if Bosa will look to be the highest-paid defensive player in the league.

Bosa said that’s “not necessarily” his goal and Lynch said only that he expects negotiations on any extension to take a while.

“It takes time. It takes patience. It takes persistence,” Lynch said, via David Lombardi of TheAthletic.com.

Bosa is set to make over $17.8 million in 2023 after the 49ers picked up their fifth-year option on his rookie contract.