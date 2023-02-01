Kyle Shanahan doesn’t see “any scenario” where Jimmy Garoppolo returns

Divisional Round - Minnesota Vikings v San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers don’t know who their starting quarterback will be in 2023, but they know who it won’t be. Coach Kyle Shanahan ruled out Jimmy Garoppolo‘s return.

“No, I don’t see any scenario of that,” Shanahan said, via video from the team.

The 49ers were close to trading Garoppolo last offseason before the quarterback’s shoulder surgery brought talks to a grinding halt. Garoppolo ended up starting 10 games after Trey Lance was injured but saw his own season ended with a fractured foot in Week 13.

Rookie Brock Purdy finished up the year but tore the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his throwing elbow Sunday in the NFC Championship game. If Purdy does not undergo a full reconstruction (Tommy John surgery), then he is expected back in six months.

“He’s continuing to go through that process [of second opinions],” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said. “I think the positive bit of news is that it seems to be consistent that the right approach is that one that’s about that six-month one. Now, everybody will also say you never know until you get in there. Every surgeon will tell you that on every surgery. . . . They’re continuing to work through that process, but we seem encouraged by the prognosis.”

If the 49ers have Purdy back in six months, along with a healthy Lance, they will not seek a veteran starter.

“No, we’re content enough,” Shanahan said. “I know we have two starters on our team right now that I believe we can win with. So when you have that situation, you’re not that eager to go looking around.”

3 responses to “Kyle Shanahan doesn’t see “any scenario” where Jimmy Garoppolo returns

  1. Unfortunately the 9ers don’t have a coach they can win with. Shanny has a long history of choking in big games. Sad.

  2. Funny how Jimmy G is the best of the 3 qb’s he has. Maybe Shanahan should figure out how to block pass rushers with O Lineman instead to TE’s to keep from blowing up his qb’s. Jimmy G should’ve never agreed to re sign with them. All they do is keep disrespecting him.

  3. Right. Because having just two healthy quarterbacks during the NFC Championship game served you so well.

