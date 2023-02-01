Mike Vrabel on Ran Carthon: We’re trying to blend what he thinks, what I think, and what’s best

USA TODAY Sports

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and new General Manager Mike Vrabel have been getting to know each other better since Carthon was hired last month.

The two are in Mobile, Ala. for this week’s Senior Bowl and Vrabel said he and Carthon are “absolutely” off to a great start in their partnership.

“Everything has been good,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website. “We have been working through things, looking at the roster and all those other things we have [to] do. We’re trying to blend what he thinks, what I think, and what’s best — that’s the most important thing.”

Vrabel also has a few openings on his offensive staff, starting with coordinator. Todd Downing was fired after the conclusion of the regular season.

The head coach said the interview process is going well.

“I feel good about where we’re at, and having a plan for multiple scenarios,” Vrabel said. “I’ve enjoyed meeting with a lot of different coaches and hearing ideas and visions and (I’m) trying to figure out what’s best for us. … [It will happen] when the time is right, and when the opportunity is there.”

The Titans ended the 2022 season 7-10 — the team’s first time finishing under .500 since Vrabel took over as head coach in 2018.