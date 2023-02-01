NFL places Josh Sills on Commissioner Exempt list

Getty Images

The NFL moved Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills to the Commissioner Exempt list on Wednesday after he was indicted in Ohio on rape and kidnapping charges.

Sills will continue to be paid while on the list, but he will not be able to participate in practices, Super Bowl LVII or any other games until the league updates his status. The league also said that the matter will continue to be reviewed under the Personal Conduct Policy.

Sills is accused of engaging in non-consensual sexual activity and holding a victim against her will in 2019. The Eagles released a statement before the NFL’s announcement that Sills was placed on the exempt list.

“The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills,” the team said. “We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time.”

Sills appeared in one game for the Eagles this season.