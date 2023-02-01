Panthers request interview with Jim Bob Cooter for offensive coordinator

Getty Images

New Panthers head coach Frank Reich said on Tuesday that he’s going to wait to decide who will call offensive plays.

One candidate for that role could come from Jacksonville.

Carolina has submitted a request to interview Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter for offensive coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Cooter joined Jacksonville in 2022, the team’s first season under head coach Doug Pederson.

For the last two years, Cooter has worked with coaches who are connected to Reich. Pederson and Reich coached together with the Eagles, winning Super Bowl LI. And in 2021, Cooter worked as a consultant for Philadelphia under Nick Sirianni, who was Reich’s offensive coordinator with the Colts.

Cooter previously called offensive plays with the Lions as their offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

The Panthers also are reportedly adding Deuce Staley to their offensive staff after he spent the last two seasons in Detroit.