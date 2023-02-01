Report: Saints part ways with Kris Richard

Posted by Charean Williams on February 1, 2023, 6:56 PM EST
New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

The Saints have parted ways with co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard, NFL Media reports.

The Saints’ other co-defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen, left for Atlanta to become the Falcons’ defensive coordinator.

Richard drew interest from the Dolphins for their defensive coordinator job, but the Saints didn’t wait for Miami to officially fill its opening before making a decision on Richard.

Richard joined the Saints as their defensive backs coach in 2021 and joined Nielsen as co-defensive coordinator after Dennis Allen became the head coach in New Orleans. He also spent three seasons as the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator from 2015-17.

Richard also helped call the plays with the Cowboys in 2018-19 when he served as defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator under defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Report: Saints part ways with Kris Richard

  2. This guy has a great agent. He tends to get fired and immediately becomes a candidate for jobs with more responsibility.

  3. My only memory of his time with the Cowboys: The same people that hated Jason Garrett because all he did was high five and pat guys on the butt wanted Richard to be head coach because he looked so intense and tough when he slapped guys on the butt. Lots of Cowboys fans touted this guy as a serious head coach contender, but his career still hasn’t taken off.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.