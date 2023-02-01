Report: Tom Brady decision came down to retiring or playing for Bucs

Getty Images

Tom Brady announced that he’s retiring on Wednesday morning and, unlike last year’s announcement, he says that his time his decision to end his days as a player is “for good.”

Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports that the Buccaneers found out Brady’s plans shortly before the rest of us. Brady reportedly informed the team of his plans at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

While there had been plenty of speculation about where Brady might play in 2023, Darlington’s report indicates that there weren’t a lot of options in play. Brady had reportedly “implied” to people close to him that his decision was about whether to remain with the Bucs or walk away from the game.

Given past machinations, it’s a bit hard to believe that Brady didn’t do a little digging into what other options might be available to him this offseason but the end result remains that he has announced a retirement that he says will be more binding than the one that failed to take hold the last time around.