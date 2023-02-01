Report: Tom Brady decision came down to retiring or playing for Bucs

Posted by Josh Alper on February 1, 2023, 8:58 AM EST
Tom Brady announced that he’s retiring on Wednesday morning and, unlike last year’s announcement, he says that his time his decision to end his days as a player is “for good.”

Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports that the Buccaneers found out Brady’s plans shortly before the rest of us. Brady reportedly informed the team of his plans at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

While there had been plenty of speculation about where Brady might play in 2023, Darlington’s report indicates that there weren’t a lot of options in play. Brady had reportedly “implied” to people close to him that his decision was about whether to remain with the Bucs or walk away from the game.

Given past machinations, it’s a bit hard to believe that Brady didn’t do a little digging into what other options might be available to him this offseason but the end result remains that he has announced a retirement that he says will be more binding than the one that failed to take hold the last time around.

  3. I’m not sure for those who considers this a surprise are surprised. He signed a contract with Fox and every year he doesn’t partake in that contract, it becomes worth less money due to inflation. I knew when he signed it he was done.

  5. When you get curb stomped by Dak Flipping Prescott, you know it’s time to hang up the cleats.

  6. if he wanted to stay near his kids in FL, that’s bucs or dolphins.
    if he tampered and found out dolphins sticking w/tua, then perhaps made for him.
    hard to see him going back to tampa after last year and coaching still question mark.

  9. GoodellMustGo says:
    February 1, 2023 at 9:01 am
    Getting whooped by those Cowboys knocked him out of the league. 🙁

    And what happened to the Cowboys the following week?

  11. touchback6 says:
    February 1, 2023 at 9:00 am
    He left the team destroyed as suggested. They will be bad for many years.
    I think most fans would willingly endure many years of bad football in exchange for a championship. I know I would.

  13. Does he retire as a Buc or is there a one day contract with the Patriots? Given his relationship with Bob Kraft, it wouldn’t surprise me.

  14. kemp13 says:
    February 1, 2023 at 9:11 am
    He’ll be back. NO WAY he lets Favre hold onto the HOF QB # of Retirements record.

    Winner.

  15. One season under Bowles was enough for Brady.
    …and for ALL Tampa Bay Buccaneer fans!!!!!

