Robert Kraft: There’s no other QB of Tom Brady’s ilk, I don’t believe there ever will be one

Posted by Josh Alper on February 1, 2023, 12:07 PM EST
Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

Tom Brady spent the final three seasons of his career with the Buccaneers, but he was a member of the Patriots for a much longer chunk of his time in the NFL.

Brady spent 20 years in New England after the Patriots made him a sixth-round pick in 2000 and he won six of his seven Super Bowl rings while he was a member of the team. The team released a video commemorating those years after Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday morning and team owner Robert Kraft offered some comments on Brady’s place in the history of football.

“I don’t believe in the 100-year-old history of the NFL, there’s been a quarterback of Tom’s ilk. I would have trouble ever believing there would be another one,” Kraft said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Brady’s the only player with seven Super Bowl rings and five Super Bowl MVP awards. He also holds the NFL records for every major passing statistic and the full package makes it hard to argue with Kraft’s position on where Brady ranks among the all-time greats.

  5. Kraft is right and lots of people there never is another jerk like him again. Admire his skill but detest his lack of sportsmanship and his need to cheat and whine to the refs. Glad he is gone and I’ll be watching Fox with the mute button on.

  6. We’ll know Brady is finished when he signs that one day contract to retire a Patty.,.

  7. Good thing for TB12 & NE Patriots Bill Belichick was on hand to identify, draft & develop the greatness in the young unathletic athlete. Most would have missed it.

  8. billsfaninmiami says:
    February 1, 2023 at 12:26 pm
    We’ll know Brady is finished when he signs that one day contract to retire a Patty.,.
    ———————————
    I can only imagine how much Kraft will pay Tommy for that one day.

  9. yeahbut says:
    February 1, 2023 at 12:27 pm
    Good thing for TB12 & NE Patriots Bill Belichick was on hand to identify, draft & develop the greatness in the young unathletic athlete. Most would have missed it.

    71Rate This

    ——————–

    Yep.

    As Brady once said, he’d “likely be selling insurance” if not for BB and being given the chance.

    I can only imagine the wealth of knowledge BB shared with Brady at the beginning of Brady’s questionable career in the NFL.

  10. He’s probably right. Kind of the Jordan of the NFL. Which can be annoying when other great players come along, because no matter how good anyone is in the NBA, it always comes down to “he’s no Jordan.” I’m sure we’ll have to hear that for years in the NFL, no matter how good a QB is.

    Still, it’s unlikely anyone will match either’s accomplishments. Brady set the bar.

  11. A rare mix of talent, brains and a complete lack of scrupples.

    Perfect for Kraft and the Pats.

  12. Only QB ever suspended for cheating, but they said the same about Montana and others before him. Mahomes is probably the next. He will crush the passing yards record, TD record as long as he’s healthy, and apparently even that doesn’t matter.

  13. Tom Brady is the greatest of his era no doubt. But I find it next to impossible to assign anyone the GOAT label when the rules in the NFL have changed so much over time. What would Montana have accomplished had there been all these rules in his time that protect QBs/receivers and hamstring defenses? Would Tom Brady have accomplished the same feats had he played in much tougher eras where defense was actually allowed to be played? I think we all know the answer to that.

  14. patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    February 1, 2023 at 12:15 pm
    Yes, he is only QB suspended for cheating.
    —-
    Correct. I doubt there will be another one of those.

