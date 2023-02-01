Sean Payton’s contract with Broncos not done yet

Posted by Mike Florio on February 1, 2023, 4:40 PM EST
NFL: JAN 09 Saints at Falcons
Getty Images

No deal is done until it’s done. And the deal between the Denver Broncos and coach Sean Payton is not yet done.

That’s the word out of Denver, more than a day after news broke that the Broncos would hire Payton.

There’s no reason to think it’s not happening, unlike (for example) the reporting from Sunday that Vic Fangio would definitely become the next Dolphins defensive coordinator. (It could still happen, but it wasn’t as inevitable as reported.) At this point, it’s just a matter of working out the words and phrases and clauses of the final contract.

Payton’s compensation remains unclear. The prior report from 9News.com regarding Payton landing “somewhere between” $17 million and $20 million was, as it turns out, an estimate and not a report — even though it was initially framed as a report. Even if/when a number is reported, we won’t know if that’s the total number, because high-end coaches are often paid off the books through related business concerns.

Sooner than later, Payton will be on the books as head coach of the Broncos, barring something that would be incredibly unforeseen and unlikely, at this point.

5 responses to “Sean Payton’s contract with Broncos not done yet

  1. He’s not their first choice, that’s clear.
    Wouldn’t surprise me at all, he’s not worth the picks and all that money, not a bad coach, but well over hyped by the media in particular

  3. Should correct high-end coaches to high-dollar coaches. He was decent with a hall-of-fame QB, but quit when that HOF QB left and didn’t look that good doesn’t exactly present “high-end” anything.

  4. Between 17 million to 20 million? I’m sure Sean would like to make that amount clear on his contract.

  5. I find it amazing that this yellow journalist can write so many articles giving the impression the deal is done and then has the nerve to post one that says it isn’t a done deal. Way to go, fraud.

