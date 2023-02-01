Stephen Jones: We’re committed to Dak Prescott, open to contract extension

Getty Images

The Cowboys made a change at offensive coordinator after losing to the 49ers in the playoffs, but they’re not thinking about any change at quarterback.

Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the loss to the 49ers and he led the league with 15 interceptions in the regular season, so it’s no great surprise that the team’s feelings about him came up when executive vice president Stephen Jones spoke to reporters at the Senior Bowl on Wednesday.

Jones said that the team remains fully committed to Prescott and said, via Nick Eatman of the team’s website, that he could be the quarterback for the “next 10 years.” His contract only runs for the next two seasons, but Jones said that the team is open to an extension.

In addition to showing their commitment to Prescott, a new deal would lower Prescott’s cap hits for the next couple of seasons. He’s set to have a hit of just over $49 million in 2023 and just over $52 million in 2024.