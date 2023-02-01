Tom Brady announces his retirement, “for good”

Tom Brady says he’s retiring. And this time he says he’s not going to change his mind.

Brady posted a video on social media today in which he announced his retirement. He acknowledged in the video that he said the same thing one year ago today, but he insists that this time there’s no going back.

“Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good,” Brady said. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded. I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

Brady quarterbacked his teams to an unprecedented seven Super Bowl titles. He’s the only player in NFL history with seven Super Bowl rings, the only player with five Super Bowl MVPs, and he owns NFL records including most wins, most passes, most completions, most yards and most touchdowns, both in the regular season and in the postseason. He retires as the greatest player in NFL history.

  9. Unequivocally the greatest player in the history of the league. Enjoy your retirement, Tom.

  10. As a Raiders fan, the Tuck Rule game will always haunt me, but the guy was incredible, and a 6th round pick. Absolutely amazing career

  15. That weeping you hear in the distance is Mark Davis sobbing like a child.

    (And if you listen closely you can actually hear Derek Carr giggling).

  17. And this retirement will last about as long as his broadcast career. If he even starts in the first place.

  18. I would believe him more if San Francisco owner / coach announced they have no interest in signing him . If they OFFERED him a one year gig he would grab it in a heartbeat.

  19. It amazes me how small minded most of you are. It really does. For one day stop the hate and appreciate what he has done.

  21. Hmm, no wonder Greg Olsen has been talking so much about he loves being the #1 at Fox . . .

  27. This feels rushed. He should wait until the summer after being courted by half the teams in the NFL.

  29. With all of his titles was Bill Russell the greatest player in NBA history?

    The debate could continue on ad infinitum. Is Brady the greatest of all time? Let history be the judge.

  30. Good tired of watching you cry and toss equipment.

    We all know he retired to not taint his image with that fins shenanigans. Same reason Sean Payton retired.

  31. he reached out to shanahan to return home to nocal. shanny said his offense doesn’t work with a 45 year old statue.

  38. Another athlete who stayed one year too many – should have stayed retired and avoided a losing season and an ugly public divorce.

  39. No swan song with the 49ers or Patriots? This is how he wants to go out? Hopefully that extra year or two was worth it to destroy his marriage. Wonder if Giselle will take him back

  41. Fox Sports probably begged him to retire. The current broadcast team leaves a lot to be desired….

  42. It was awesome to watch Tom Brady. I don’t know that I would be the fan I am today if it wasn’t for Tom. I wish I would have seen him play in person once, but oh well. Hopefully he can up Fox ‘s coverage.

  45. He retired too early. It’s February first. Brady has 5 1/2 months till training day. He’s going to have to lock himself in a room for that entire time to stop himself from running onto the field, we all know it, he knows it. The game is in his blood.

  49. And he should. TB captured lightning in a bottle that first season he was there, and we’ve all seen how rare and special that was. No matter where he went it the odds of it happening again are miniscule.

    There just aren’t any NFL teams that are “a QB away” from going to the next level – and that’s such rare situation, anyway.

  50. Forgive me if I don’t believe him and I love TB12 if this is really it Congrats to the greatest and im sorry that he had to get divorced over him playing.Good Luck Tommy we love you!

  53. Whether you like Tom Brady or not (and you can’t say that unless you actually know the man)…whether you believe he’s the GOAT or not (generational vs all time is pointless – but I digress)….Tom Brady has impacted the game we all love more than any player in recent memory. He’s been unbelievably successful. He was an integral part of the greatest dynasty in modern football. For all that, he deserves respect. Please keep the comments classy.

  56. His Haters can rejoice and regret he never played for your tram.

    For those of us he loved him and know he truly is the best to ever play. We’ll just say Thank You and Congratulations… enjoy retirement.

  57. I never did like Brady much at all.The biggest reason was I felt that he benefited from referees who would trip over themselves to help him.

    Oh you don’t believe that? Well take a look at the HORRENDOUS officiating that has HURT teams this year..and it’s not a stretch to see how NFL refs called games with a “We must protect Tommy” agenda…which is an actual quote said by a ref during a game. Incredible.

    That being said – I do believe him this time and he truly was amazing at times.

  61. The Super Bowl QBs are young enough to be his sons… Guess maybe there does come a time…

  66. His voice cracked when he said he wouldn’t change a thing. I think maybe he’s living a regret that he didn’t retire for good a year ago, based on the events that have transpired in his life. It’s unfortunate. I’m not a Patriots or Brady fan, but it feels sad.

  67. Nothing but respect for the GOAT. I may not have liked him very much when he torched my team but I appreciate having been able to see the man play. Bit of my youth is being taken away with TB’s retirement – I always was able to point to him and say “There is a guy not too younger than myself getting hit in the NFL” – now I feel really old…

  71. Okay, I won’t say he’s “The Greatest.” But for the life of me, who is/was better?

    HOF 2028, if my math is right.

    Thanks, TB12. For every bit of it.

  72. Now he will be immortalized by naming the MVP trophy after him. Oh boy, a light bulb just went off in Mar-a-Lago. Possible VP slot?

  73. A NOBODY coming into the NFL and went on to become the Greatest Of All Time. If you made a movie o his life story before he actually did it, nobody would believe it. His walk off statement was total class. Who say’s “I Love you all”? His heart just really isn’t in it any more this time. He’s doing the right thing.

  74. John Lynch calling: “Tom, the 49ers, the team of your youth, want you to be our next QB to lead us to a Super Bowl victory. Two years, $50,000,000 per, guaranteed. How about it? We want you here. Brody, Montana, Young, Brady! We want your heart in San Francisco. What about it? How’s that sound? We’ll leave the light on for you.” Brady: “What about the taxes?”

  75. I still don’t see him as an engaging analyst but I hope he’s able to find meaning for his life off the football field.

  77. Goodbye, Greg Olsen. Just a thought. Would it surprise anyone if Kirk Herbstreit left TNF to just do college games as he’s been doing and Greg went to TNF to team with Al. Or does he stay with Fox and join one of the lesser crews. They will not break apart Joe Davis and Moose Johnston who have very good chemistry. There is always a chance that Brady doesn’t work out or tires of doing games after a couple of years and Greg resumes his former spot.

    For those who think Brady is going back to the NFL. I think that $37 million a year contract with Fox is a pretty good reason to retire.

  78. He was emotional in that video. I sincerely hope he is able to enjoy his next career. It would be a shame to have so much success only to never know gratitude or understand what life is really all about (hint: not football).

  79. Funny it came right after the Dolphins announced they didn’t want him. Don’t feel bad Tom, a lot of people want to play for the aqua and orange.

  80. You’d think he would change at least one thing: not playing in 2022 and keeping his family together.

  83. How coincidental? As soon as Sean Payton signs with the Broncos he retires. If Payton went to the Dolphins or if Kyle Shanahan expressed interest would he be “retiring” if at all? I doubt it.

  85. “He retires as the greatest player in NFL history.”

    I don’t think that’s accurate. I would say “most accomplished,” obviously. But greatest? There are others in that conversation. Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Reggie White, Jim Brown, Deion Sanders, Lawrence Taylor, Emmitt Smith to name a few.

  86. I think he realized nobody was going to chase after him this off season. Brock Purdy killed his SF chances. Miami already made it crystal clear they were sticking with Tua. He should of stayed retired and kept his wife and family together. Might of been his worst late career move coming back. Best of luck with Fox.

  88. I will believe it when it becomes reality. Tom Brady may have Brett Favre syndrome and you never know with these types of personalities. Good luck to you Tom. You will need it.

  90. He’s a one dimensional QB now (well, for a least 5 years) so good decision. QBs need to run these days.

    If his expected booth announcing is as insightful as Greg Olsen and a little less enthusiastic than Tony Romo, he should do well.

  92. GoodellMustGo says:
    February 1, 2023 at 8:32 am
    So he retires with zero winning seasons without elite coaching. What a shame. 🙁

    *****

    What makes Belichick or Arians “elite” in the seasons they did not have Brady?

    What is Belichick’s career record without Brady?

    Arians had 1 (ONE!) career playoff win as a head coach before Brady. Add Brady *boom* SuperBowl ring. But yeah, keep telling yourself that it was Arians. Is one career playoff win “elite”? LOL!

    Arians had 1 one playoff win before Brady and 5(!!) after Brady’s arrival.

  94. thisonesforpat says:
    February 1, 2023 at 8:33 am
    Hate the guy! Hate him! But, God was he great.
    ______________________________________________

    Actually, as a spectator, he bored me to tears. Good riddance, clown.

  95. SF, before you get all excited about enticing Brady or Rodgers for a year.

    The amount of salary cap you’d have to open up – not what you would need but what you’d need OVER what you have – would be more than the entire salary cap space of 27 NFL teams next year.

    Go ahead and gut your team to add one of these elderly statesmen.

  97. I don’t get into the greatest of all time debates, but the GOAT of this era for sure. It’s been a pleasure.

  98. Tom, if you really mean it this time, thank you for 20 years of the best football that New England probably will ever see. It was great having you here as a Patriot. You never missed a start (except for 2008),you always gutted it out and played to win every single week. It was heart breaking to see you leave for Tampa, but you will always be loved here in Patriot country. You are the GOAT. There will be other great quarterbacks, but none like you. Best wishes to you…

  99. I gotta tell you that was a VERY cool retirement announcement…on a Florida beach, early morning, gentle wind blowing, and a short goodbye. If he stays retired that was a great goodbye.

  100. For all the haters out there – jealousy is the fun you think they had. I am pretty sure Brady had a lot of fun. Never mind.

  103. Long overdue. I wish him well, but I know I will still hear far too much from him.

  108. Goodbye Tom.enjoy your retirement from football and enjoy your new job in the network studio.

  110. I mean couldn’t he wait until after the SB ? Now the media will spend all week talking about Brady instead of the 2 teams that are in the SB.

  111. I can retire safe in the knowledge that Grandpa Bill will never get another ring. I made that guy, and so many others. Mission accomplished, GOAT out.

  112. For all the posters who say Brady waited a year too long: This season he led the league in, and set an NFL record for, completions, was third in yards and had a better TD/Int. ratio (25/9) than Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers and Justin Herbert, won his 19th division title and went to the playoffs for the 20th time in 21 years as a starting quarterback, all on a slow, aging team with a horrible offensive line and miserable coaching. You can apply any adjective you wish to these facts — I choose “solid” — but you can’t reasonably argue that the last season of the greatest player ever was a bust.

  113. One of the very best for a long time. If as expected he makes HOF on first ballot, does he go as Patriot or as Buc? That SB win as Buc was arguably the greatest single season feat of his career.

  115. It’s the right decision.

    He still has something left in the tank. He used to accept taking the hits when he needed to pull the trigger. Right around 2018 mid-season he started to save his body only for the playoffs. That was the first time I saw the sign of decline. But declining Brady still had enough to win another ring with good WR and O-line. This season was not meant to be on top of the divorce. Not only he was not taking hits, he didn’t even want the idea of taking hits. Favre was right, they all could still sling it but taking hits is no go. He made the right decision to retire. Magnificent career.

  116. 0 winning seasons without elite coaching. He is NOTHING when he doesn’t have the coaches to carry him. NOTHING. And proved it this year.

    Most overrated athlete in sports history.

    And the only QB in history to be suspended for cheating and covering it up.

    GOAT? Get outta here with that. Not in my top 10. Not even CLOSE.

  119. Thank you Tom, you brought joy and inspiration to so many people along the years, as a player and a human being. Congratulations on all the achievements, may you enjoy what is coming as much as you did football !

  120. Thanks for the great football and all the records. People tend to forget that the great ones have something in common, they work hard at it in the off season as much as in the season to be the best they can. Enjoy retirement.

  124. He needed to. He looks like garbage. The league just got better with one less cheater in the league.

  125. Didn’t he do the same thing last year? Before the SB? I’ll believe it when I see it

  126. Unfortunately for you he will not be a footnote, not chapters but multiple books.

    legaleagle says:
    February 1, 2023 at 8:27 am
    Now please fade to footnote.

  129. rick2288 says:
    February 1, 2023 at 8:26 am
    It amazes me how small minded most of you are. It really does. For one day stop the hate and appreciate what he has done.

    ————-

    We already did that last year. Thanks for the patronizining though Rick.

  130. He’s actually super emotional in the video. Hard to read so many people questioning all what he’s achieved. “he was nothing without good coaches”? yeah, right, many good QBs won SBs with bad coaches for sure

  131. I hope him and ex-wife can work things out for their kids. I believe they still love each other.

  132. Brady has one more contract to sign, a one-day agreement with Robert Kraft so he can retire a Patriot. And in five years, in Canton, Ohio, the NFL and all of its fans can pay the ultimate tribute to the greatest player of all time whose transcendent career we were privileged to witness.

  133. Yes he was great, there is no doubt, you cant take that away. Its hard to win 1 super bowl esp with the salary cap and free agency and he was integral to 7 championships. You can argue about cheating or coaching vs playing but it doesnt change the fact that he won those SBs and his stats…ummm… they are pretty, pretty pretty good.

    But…theres a large portion of NFL fans are glad hes hanging them up, you can say its jealousy and for some that may be correct, but most people dont want to see the same movie they dislike over and over and over again, so consider that aspect. There was also similar Jordan fatigue and also there is always omnipresent Yankee fatigue esp in the 90s so its really sometimes about fans wanting something different. Greatness should be lauded but also new blood, cinderella stories and gritty surprises are what keep sports interesting, we dont want to see the same teams win over and over again.

  134. Tom, I know, you know, everyone knows this is about M O N E Y!

    Obvs, you didn’t get what you thought was proper for your skill sets.

    You see what I did for Lamar, giver me a chance to negotiate TOP DOLLAR for your services.

    You can reach me here.

    Best!

    Agent for Lamar

  135. Tom Brady belong on the Mt Rushmore of all time GOATS.
    Along with Barry Bonds and Lance Armstrong

  138. On behalf of everyone in NE I want to Thank You for ALL the amazing memories you have given us. You are truly an inspiration and this entire region is forever in your debt.

