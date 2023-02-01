Tom Brady retirement increases chances of another year from Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

It’s a topic that first emerged last year, when Tom Brady retired the first time. And it’s relevant for the second straight February.

With Tom Brady done playing (we think) and eligible for Hall of Fame enshrinement in 2028, Aaron Rodgers likely will play at least one more year. If Rodgers retires, he becomes the obvious second fiddle to Brady during the looming Hall of Fame induction weekend.

Should Rodgers care about being the Robin to Brady’s Batman? No. But that won’t matter. Rodgers will want to be the focal point of the weekend in which he joins the all-time greats. And he’ll do that as long as he doesn’t retire in the same year Brady does.

So, instead of Rodgers being the second name on the marquee, it’ll be J.J. Watt, who probably assumed he’d be the headliner in August 2028.

He still will be, if Brady comes back at plays at any point during the next five seasons. He says he’s done for good. We’ll believe it when we see it.