Tom Brady retirement increases chances of another year from Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It’s a topic that first emerged last year, when Tom Brady retired the first time. And it’s relevant for the second straight February.

With Tom Brady done playing (we think) and eligible for Hall of Fame enshrinement in 2028, Aaron Rodgers likely will play at least one more year. If Rodgers retires, he becomes the obvious second fiddle to Brady during the looming Hall of Fame induction weekend.

Should Rodgers care about being the Robin to Brady’s Batman? No. But that won’t matter. Rodgers will want to be the focal point of the weekend in which he joins the all-time greats. And he’ll do that as long as he doesn’t retire in the same year Brady does.

So, instead of Rodgers being the second name on the marquee, it’ll be J.J. Watt, who probably assumed he’d be the headliner in August 2028.

He still will be, if Brady comes back at plays at any point during the next five seasons. He says he’s done for good. We’ll believe it when we see it.

14 responses to “Tom Brady retirement increases chances of another year from Aaron Rodgers

  4. dear Aaron, Congratulations on your retirement, we’re happy to have you working for uys in your new career. We needed a critical thinker like you to join our team. Welcome aboard, for now you can have the cube next Jake (from State Farm).

  6. I suppose this has some validity but I think the money on the table ($60 mil per year x 2 years) is the primary reason he will be playing. No matter what he does in retirement, it won’t pay $120 million.

    BtW, just reading the tea leaves here, the Packers are moving on and any team trading for him will want 2 more years.

  7. Regardless of Brady and that news, Mr. Rodgers is probably going to listen to what his ayahuasca visions are telling him to do next.

  12. I disagree with this article. In the end, it doesn’t matter who the headliner is on the HOF class. I think Aaron would like getting inducted with Brady and JJ, and they could lay claim to the being part of the best HOF class in history.

  14. Rodgers will play another year mainly for the cash and the chance to be the center of attention. He will find out the answer after a trip to Peru.

