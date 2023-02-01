Urban Meyer on Jaguars’ turnaround: They got a lot of different players in free agency

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 1, 2023, 2:54 PM EST
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ohio State v Georgia
Getty Images

Urban Meyer isn’t ready to concede that coaching is the reason the Jaguars improved so much in 2022.

Meyer, who had a disastrous tenure in Jacksonville in 2021, said on the All Things Covered podcast that he thinks the Jaguars’ roster added a lot of players he didn’t get to coach, and those players were crucial to the Jaguars’ improvement from 2-11 before Meyer was fired in 2021 to 9-8 and winning a playoff game in 2022.

“They have a lot of different players from when I was there,” Meyer said. “They did a really good job in free agency this year.”

Meyer also said that Trevor Lawrence has the look of a future Hall of Famer, and that the opportunity to coach Lawrence as the primary reason he took the Jaguars job in the first place. But from Meyer’s tone in his interview, he seems not to think that a major reason for the Jaguars’ turnaround is that Doug Pederson did a much better coaching job than Meyer did. The rest of us can see that, even if Meyer can’t.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Urban Meyer on Jaguars’ turnaround: They got a lot of different players in free agency

  1. Egomaniacs/malignant narcissists never accept blame for anything and this guy is no exception. People like this hold the rest of humanity back and we need to ignore them.

  5. I’m guessing there was no pushback or follow-up from the “journalist?!”

  9. Sure thing, Urban. In fact, one of the most important pickups was this Doug guy who was such an improvement over the bozo he replaced that you can’t really compare the two. In fact, the gap is so big, Doug makes it look like the bozo he replaced never should have been in the NFL. Yeah, it’s too bad the GM didn’t replace that bozo sooner, then you wouldn’t have been such a big embarrassment, Urban.

  10. He is not entirely wrong. The number one free agent they signed was a guy named Doug Pederson.

  12. The worst HC in NFL history. Owner Shad Khan is very patient (Gus Bradley for 4 years, Dave Caldwell GM for 9 years) but he fired this guy after 13 games. He didn’t know who Aaron Donald Was, he kicked one of his players, he left his to fly home without him after a tough loss in Cincinnati while he, well…we’ve all seen the video of him at the bar. What a failure.

  14. I know it’s HARD to watch the same team you had (even younger) ball out 😂 Make it to the playoffs, win a playoff game.

  16. Someone needs to team up Meyers and Rodgers. They’d make an awesome pair.

  18. He’s STILL doing dumb arrogant things…like opening his mouth about the 2022 Jags. I’m surprised he didn’t say their sudden success was because of the awesome foundation , he, and only he, built in this 13 games.

  19. What a fraud. He was such an embarrassment – his poor wife – and a total disaster. I hate to see him on college football coverage. He’s a walking dumpster fire.

  20. Urban Meyer is a joke. He never coached anybody but he suckered Fox into thinking he knew anything about football and they paid him millions for worthless opinions.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.