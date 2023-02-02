Agent: Charges against Joe Mixon will be dropped on Friday

Getty Images

On Thursday, Bengals running back Joe Mixon was charged with aggravated menacing. It’s a misdemeanor allegation.

Per a portion of an affidavit posted on social media by WCPO-TV, but then deleted, Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at another person on January 21, and allegedly said she should be “popped in the face.”

Agent Peter Schaffer told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that the charges will be dropped on Friday.

“It was a rush to judgement,” Schaffer told Pelissero. “They’re dropping the charges first thing in the morning. I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges — because of the damage that can be done to the person’s reputation — to do their work. They should be held to a higher standard. Because I don’t play with people’s lives.”

It’s unclear why the charges are being dropped. Possibly, prosecutors believe they can prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. It’s possible the alleged victim has recanted.

No one has posted any statement from the alleged victim, or the alleged victim’s lawyer (if the alleged victim has one). It’s unclear whether NFL Network sought a statement from the alleged victim, or from the alleged victim’s lawyer, before posting the statement from Mixon’s agent.

If the alleged victim hasn’t rescinded the allegation, other avenues are available, including the civil court system. So even if the criminal case ends tomorrow, that doesn’t mean that the issue will definitely be over.