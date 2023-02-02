Dave Ziegler: There’s going to be teams interested in Derek Carr

Posted by Charean Williams on February 2, 2023, 5:02 PM EST
NFL: DEC 24 Raiders at Steelers
Getty Images

Derek Carr will represent the Raiders in the Pro Bowl games, his final time wearing the team’s gear. The questions are how and when Carr’s next team is decided.

As much as the Raiders surely want to trade Carr, rather than cut him, it’s complicated.

His contract includes $40.4 million in injury guaranteed salary that becomes fully guaranteed on Feb. 15, and they need his approval to consummate a deal.

“I think here this week at the Senior Bowl, obviously everybody’s here. This is a good time to have those conversations,” Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler said Thursday on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “There’s going to be people interested in Derek Carr. There’s no doubt about that. He’s been a good football player in this league for quite some time. Like I said, he’s a phenomenal human being, and we’ll kind of see where it goes.”

The audio clip posted by Sirius does not indicate whether he was asked about Carr’s no-trade clause or the report that the Raiders have yet to give Carr permission to talk to other teams about a potential trade.

The Raiders benched Carr with two games remaining in the season, and he finished with his worst passer rating (86.3) since his rookie season of 2014.

The Panthers, Saints, Bucs, Falcons, Jets, Colts and Commanders are among the teams in the market for a veteran quarterback. The Raiders also now are in search of a new one after nine seasons with Carr.

“Derek’s a phenomenal player, too, and a phenomenal human being,” Ziegler said. “Obviously, we have some things, some dominoes to fall, and some things that we have to look at relative to his situation and our quarterback situation going forward in ’23. But no position is as important as the quarterback position. You all know that; everybody knows that. So we’re gonna be putting a lot of work in on that front and kind of see how it all plays out here.”

7 responses to “Dave Ziegler: There’s going to be teams interested in Derek Carr

  2. Just as many claim Carr should stick it to the Raiders, The Raiders should clearly do what is in their best interest. Carr has been compensated for being an average QB

  4. The Vikings will probably scoop him up and keep losing in the post season.

  5. Packers might need him. He would make a great backup to Justin Fields. Maybe the Bucs will have interest.

  6. I assume wardo is sad to see his garbage time QB go. On the brighter side, this might be an improvement for the failing Raiders.

