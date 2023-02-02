Frank Clark: The Bengals deserved to talk trash, but they’ve got to watch us play now

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 2, 2023, 2:40 PM EST
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

The Bengals collectively talked plenty of trash before taking on the Chiefs in last week’s AFC Championship Game.

Based on their postgame reactions, Kansas City’s players were absolutely aware of it all.

Defensive end Frank Clark in particular had some strong comments immediately after his team beat Cincinnati 23-20. Clark was asked on Thursday if he thought all of the Bengals trash talk made him or his teammates play better.

“I feel like, to a certain extent, certain players did, probably. You know me, man, I kind of play the same type of way usually around this time,” Clark said in his press conference. “It’s like one of those things, you’ve just gotta know who you’re playing with. You’ve got a team that’s speaking on certain things, and they’re speaking on running the AFC or different things like that to that extent, it’s just one of those classic examples [of], you talk your trash after the game. You know what I mean? That’s kind of what we did. Kind of let them have it.

“They deserved it, though. When you beat a team three times in a row, you do it decisively, you take the game away after we were up three scores in the first half, whatever you want to call it — you have the right to say those different things. And it’s a game at the end of the day, you want to have fun with it. … It’s slowly become one of our rivals in the season. And fortunately, that’s not the team we’re talking about no more. They’ve got a whole ‘nother year to wait. They’ve got to watch us play some football now, man. So, it’s about the Chiefs and the Eagles right about now.”

As the saying goes, to the victors go the spoils. We’ll see when the Bengals and Chiefs meet during next year’s regular season how much trash each side talks before and after the matchup.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Frank Clark: The Bengals deserved to talk trash, but they’ve got to watch us play now

  2. “It’s slowly become one of our rivals in the season”

    1-3 against Burrow. Are we even sure Bengals consider KC a rival based off of that w/l record?

  3. Bengals love to crown themselves before hand. Only one team ends the season happy. It’s never been the Bengals! Now they have to start paying people. The door is closing fast gets much harder from here on out.

  4. The Chiefs won on a BS flopping call which was important because of a blatantly missed block in the back penalty on the punt. The Chiefs had the worst punt return team in the league this year and benefitted by the missed call because there is no way they could have legally earned a 29-yard punt return. So, yeah they won the game, and great for them, but they were damned lucky to do so. So Frank Clark should just shut up because he should have been called for a roughing the passer penalty the drive before.

    The Chiefs were lucky. Sometimes its better to be lucky than good, especially when the zebras can help you out.

  5. Poor Bungle fans having to watch KC, the best team in the AFC for the next 2 weeks. Tried cashing checks their team couldn’t cash.

  6. kmlex1965 says:
    February 2, 2023 at 3:25 pm
    The Chiefs won on a BS flopping call which was important because of a blatantly missed block in the back penalty on the punt. The Chiefs had the worst punt return team in the league this year and benefitted by the missed call because there is no way they could have legally earned a 29-yard punt return. So, yeah they won the game, and great for them, but they were damned lucky to do so. So Frank Clark should just shut up because he should have been called for a roughing the passer penalty the drive before.

    The Chiefs were lucky. Sometimes its better to be lucky than good, especially when the zebras can help you out
    —————————-
    Bengals beat the Ravens on a fluke 99 yard fumble return for TD during which there was also a missed block in the back against Andrews. But that’s ok right Bengals fans. lol

  7. KC fans, the Refs, and the League can have their victory. At the end of the day their record against the Bengals is 1-3….

  9. The Bengals make really good bridesmaids……but never the bride.

  10. KC fans, the Refs, and the League can have their victory. At the end of the day their record against the Bengals is 1-3….
    ________________________________________________________
    enjoy the 1-3

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.