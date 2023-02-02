Jerry Jones says he’s not the same old Jerry Jones: “Many ways I’ve changed in 30 years”

Getty Images

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones says he can and does change with the times.

Talking to reporters at the Senior Bowl, the 80-year-old Jones said he’s a very different owner and GM than he was when he bought the Cowboys three decades ago.

“I get amused when people talk about this is the same — same old, same old, in reference to my 30 years. If you had any idea how many ways I’ve changed in 30 years. If you had any idea how many different directions I’ve gone in 30 years. Both in personnel and in coaching,” Jones said. “I know I’m sounding defensive, but if anybody thinks they’re looking at the same guy here at the Senior Bowl that was here five years ago, 10 years ago, 15 years ago, they don’t know how this works.”

Jones acknowledged there are frustrations that the Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl since the 1995 season, although he said the same is true for the 49ers, who haven’t won the Super Bowl since 1994.

“San Francisco and the Cowboys haven’t been to a Super Bowl in 25 years — haven’t won a Super Bowl in 25 years. Understand that. San Francisco’s in the same boat,” Jones said.

The 49ers have been to two Super Bowls since the Cowboys last went to one, though, and have eliminated the Cowboys from the playoffs the last two years. Jones may have changed a lot, but the Cowboys need more changes to get Jones his fourth Lombardi Trophy.