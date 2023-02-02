Jerry Jones: Sean Payton, Broncos will make an effective team

USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Jones’ relationship with Sean Payton is well documented.

Payton spent three years in Dallas as the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach under Bill Parcells. Payton long has wanted to return as head coach, and Jones nearly made that happen in early 2019.

Now, the Cowboys’ last best chance of hiring Payton may have passed.

The Broncos named Payton their new head coach earlier this week, with Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy getting a fourth season in Dallas.

On Tuesday, Jones was asked what he thought about the Broncos hiring Payton.

“I have such a respect for the Waltons, Greg and the people involved with the decision-making, their tops,” Jones said, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “I think the world of Sean. It’s well-known how much I respect him as a coach. They’ll make an effective team, ownership and coach.”