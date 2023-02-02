Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson listed as out of practice again

Getty Images

The Eagles handed in their second estimated injury report of the week on Thursday and it looked exactly the same as the one they had on Wednesday.

Right tackle Lane Johnson (groin) and left guard Landon Dickerson (elbow) were listed as out of practice. Both played in the NFC Championship Game, but Dickerson left early due to his injury.

Center Cam Jurgens (hip), cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe), and defensive end Robert Quinn (foot) were also listed as out for the second straight day.

All five of the Eagles players are on the injury report were also listed as resting, so it doesn’t appear that there’s any great concern about their status for Super Bowl Sunday.