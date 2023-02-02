Lions hire Dre Bly as cornerbacks coach

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 2, 2023, 9:37 AM EST
Detroit Lions v Pittsburgh Steelers
Former Lions cornerback Dre Bly has become the Lions’ cornerbacks coach.

Bly was officially hired today, the Lions announced.

The 45-year-old Bly has spent the last four years as cornerbacks coach at his alma mater, North Carolina. He has never coached in the NFL.

Originally a second-round draft pick of the Rams in 1999, Bly signed as a free agent with the Lions in 2003 and spent four years with them. He then spent two years with the Broncos and one with the 49ers before briefly signing with the Lions again in 2010, although he was cut at the end of the preseason.

7 responses to “Lions hire Dre Bly as cornerbacks coach

  4. I like the idea. We’ll see how it pans out. I like it more that DC and Holmes remain nimble with their resources. Plenty of turnover in the coaching ranks in the 2 years of this regime tells me these guys aren’t defensive about their decisions and are willing to let guys go if they aren’t working out (Pleasant and Lynn) and not afraid to let guys walk for better opportunities (Duce, Ben, AG). This may be normal for most teams, but feels VERY different for the Lions experience.

  5. Supercharger – you’re correct. It is great to see these ex-players get into coaching. It has to mean something to the players to have someone who has played, and played well, at the NFL level being able to provide guidance. We need to see more of this.

  6. Good player on some all time bad teams. I remember feeling bad that he was part of that 0-16 dumpster fire.

  7. Well the Tar Heels allowed an average 271.3 passing yards per game (116th in the country) last season so he should fit right in with the Lions. 🙂 That said he was one of my favorite Lions players so I hope he does well.

