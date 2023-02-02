Mecole Hardman won’t practice, doubtful for Super Bowl

Posted by Josh Alper on February 2, 2023, 1:17 PM EST
NFL: JAN 29 AFC Championship - Bengals at Chiefs
Getty Images

The Chiefs will be without three wide receivers for Thursday’s practice and head coach Andy Reid cast serious doubt on getting one of them back for Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles.

Mecole Hardman returned to action in the AFC Championship Game after an extended layoff due to a pelvis injury, but was forced out of the win over the Bengals after aggravating it. He was listed as out on Wednesday’s estimated practice report and Reid said Thursday that he is not expecting Hardman back in Arizona.

“I doubt that he’ll make the Super Bowl. He was not going to be denied the other day. That’s a tribute to the kid. He push himself like no other. He’s a tough, tough kid,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com.

Things look better for the team’s other injured wideouts. Kadarius Toney (ankle) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee)won’t practice, but Toney did take part in the walkthrough and Reid said he’s optimistic about Smith-Schuster being well enough to go on February 12.

Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed remains in the concussion protocol and will not practice Thursday.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Mecole Hardman won’t practice, doubtful for Super Bowl

  1. Hardman’s injuries have kept him from proving his value as a receiver this year. He likely lost out in a 3-5 year contract for 20+ million.. He’ll have to come back and play on a 1 year prove it deal and that will be good for the team that gets him. With Toney’s repeated injuries KC will likely try to keep Hardman as they’re similar players, but Toney is the better WR so that might be a hurdle Hardman doesn’t want to compete with.

  2. Kadarius Toney barely practicing, what a surprise! The justified knock on him going back to Florida is that he would not practice hard and was always begging out of games. Still, I don’t fault Andy Reid for trading for him because the Chiefs only gave up a couple of mid-round picks. Sort of a lottery ticket for a high quality team that thought it might have a use for Toney if he changed. If Toney is a bust for the Chiefs, it won’t hurt them much. Compare Toney with Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes played a full game on a high ankle sprain, a serious injury that often keeps players out for several weeks.

  3. Hardman’s YAC has declined steadily over the past 4 seasons, and his injuries have kept him on the bench for important games.’ Who misses the Super Bowl? ‘ is a question he will hear over and over as a FA.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.