No, the NFL isn’t rigged

Posted by Mike Florio on February 2, 2023, 10:36 AM EST
NFL: AUG 25 Preseason - Chiefs at Bears
Getty Images

After that bizarre do-over in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship, a move that gave Patrick Mahomes a Mulligan to try to convert third and nine, we posted a one-word message on Twitter.

RIGGED.

It was tongue in cheek. I don’t actually believe the NFL is rigged. More specifically, I don’t believe the NFL rigs games. First, the NFL doesn’t care who wins or loses games. It just doesn’t. Second, the NFL wouldn’t be able to pull off rigging games — and wouldn’t be able to keep it quiet.

Yes, the Commissioner has said he roots for the team that’s trailing in a given game. And it’s hard not to wonder whether a team that is behind by multiple scores sometimes gets an unspoken opportunity to narrow the gap, like the Bucs did when trying to wipe out a 13-point deficit against the Saints — and when blatant holding by tackle Donovan Smith was being ignored on every play.

Still, outcomes aren’t predetermined. They just aren’t.

The tweet was a reflection of the reaction from many when something weird happens. And that reaction has been legitimized by the events of the past five years.

The 2018 legalization of sports wagering, coupled with widespread advertising for gambling from which the NFL directly profits, makes people think, when strange things happen, that the fix is in. It doesn’t matter whether it’s wrong. What matters is the perception.

The NFL knows this. Indeed, it was one of the primary arguments made against legalized gambling when Delaware tried in 2009 to challenge the federal law that New Jersey eventually toppled in the U.S. Supreme Court nine years later.

“Normal incidents of the game such as bad snaps, dropped passes, turnovers, penalty flags and play calling inevitably will fuel speculation, distrust and accusations of point-shaving and game-fixing,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said at the time.

He was right. While the explanation almost always is incompetence, the prevalence of legalized gambling — as advertised by the NFL and the various media outlets covering the game — will make plenty of people more likely to think something bad is happening.

It’s not. At least not from the perspective of the league trying to push the ultimate outcome of a game in one direction or another.

That said, various avenues are in place for a potential Tim Donaghy scandal. Put his name in the search box (or just click here). You’ll see the various times that we have mentioned issues and wrinkles that create an avenue for someone to try to influence the final score of a given game.

The NFL needs to identify and plug those gaps, sealing off any opportunity for someone to exercise that kind of discretion and influence. It’s among the various subjects addressed in the final section of Playmakers, a book of essays about the past 20 years in pro football — and about the direction in which the sport is going.

If the league doesn’t button certain things up (like many aspects of officiating), it’s going in a direction that has plenty of potential complications, for everyone who cares about the sport.

Permalink 32 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

32 responses to “No, the NFL isn’t rigged

  1. I don’t believe that outcomes are predetermined, but as a man with functioning eye balls who has watched a ton of football in his life, there is nothing anybody can say that will convince me that there aren’t parties working to influence the outcome of games in real time.

  3. Ad fans I think we would all like to see some more consistent officiating. That isn’t too much to ask with a multi billion dollar industry right?

  4. Waiting for some crazy conspiracy theorists to ridiculously claim the NFL is rigged *because* this post says it isn’t.

    If you don’t think some crazy conspiracy theorists will claim the NFL is rigged BECAUSE of this article, then you haven’t seen the crazy conspiracy theorists who say Damar Hamlin was replaced by a body double.

  5. Good luck convincing the tin foil hat crowd. Maybe they will be too busy tracking down those space lasers and bamboo ballots to notice.

    But there is a lesson – you must be careful in what you say, lest that crowd use it as an excuse to start rampaging.

  6. The NFL isn’t rigged more as it’s scripted to obtain certain results and outcomes. That’s why certain QBs (NFL Marketing Stars) get calls if breathed on incorrectly and other QBs get blown up in the pocket & never get the calls. The end goal was to have Patrick and Jalen end up in the SB, that was the script. NFL is scripted just like the WWE, but the WWE has the guts to admit it.

  8. Refs miss calls in every sport on the planet – not just the NFL. The human element makes it fun. And makes you cry sometimes too.

    But for anyone to think the NFL is rigged needs to open your eyes. If it was rigged they wouldn’t have Philly VS Kansas City in the title game. C’mon – rigged? Laughable.

  9. First, the NFL doesn’t care who wins or loses games. It just doesn’t.

    ———————

    Actually, it cares very much about who wins.

    Some teams and/or players generate more excitement, viewership, and revenue than others.

    Today’s NFL is primarily a money making enterprise. Its main focus is to rake in cash. If the NFL thinks it can get away with rigging games, there’s a 100% probability that it will try to do so.

  10. Watched the documentary on Donaghy. While there may not be a WWE-like league-mandated script for games, listening to Donaghy, it’s clear that there is a personal dynamic that goes on between officials and some teams / players. The officials personally like some guys more than other, and they’re more likely to get favorable calls. This is undeniable. And it stinks for fans of the disfavored team just as badly as if it was prescribed by the league office.

  12. It wouldn’t surprise me if the NFL wants this controversy.
    Just gets people talking more about the NFL, not that they need it.
    At the end of the day it’s a captive audience for the NFL.

  14. Well Mike, as fans, here’s our problem with this take: So let’s assume it isn’t rigged, and gambling doesn’t have any effect on the games whatsoever. This implication means that the officiating is horrific and absolutely incapable of refereeing these games. Which by effect also means that the rules aren’t clear to anybody, zebras included. See where I’m going with this? Either way, it’s a major issue that needs to be fixed. Something about “integrity of the game” and “protecting the shield”. They pay somebody 50 million dollars a year to run the show, that person should run a tight ship.

  15. There is no way the League would ever be as happy with something like a Cleveland + Arizona Super Bowl as they would be with a New York + LA one. Same goes for all of the talking heads that propel its media.

    If you doubt that rewind almost any of the chatter around the Giants before their exit.

  17. He’s right, the NFL couldn’t conspire to rig games and have it kept secret. One corrupt official on the other hand…

  18. While I don’t think they are directly rigged, there are just to many variables and players on the field to reliably control that. There are times where I think Refs are paid or taking money to try.

    The Saints v Rams a couple years ago. Stevie Wonder asked Ray Charles how that PI was missed. Earlier this where McLaurin asked if he was on the line. The Judge motioned he was then threw a flag.

    I remember during the year of the replacement refs one was let go becuase he had photos of himself in Saints attire. You can’t tell me the refs don’t have teams they grew up rooting for and maybe miss a holding call here or there just for themselves to try and help their childhood teams out.

  19. Please stop pointing to missed penalty calls. There is a missed penalty on almost every play. Does it all even out during a specific game? probably not. Does it all even out over the course of a season for each team? Probably. You can always point to one play where one penalty was missed and say that was the reason why one team one or one team lost, that is so misleading.

  20. Bizarre “do over”????????? How about, the PLAY WAS RULED DEAD BEFORE IT BEGAN – but doe to noise, it was NOT seen or heard? Those are the FACTS, so please report the FACTS.

  21. If it were rigged Dallas, the team with the biggest TV draw , would win a lot more. How about New York teams? Wouldn’t the NFL want those teams to win more? It’s not rigged. The biggest markets would win the most.

  22. Just improve your reffing and fix obvious mistakes with the eye in the sky. That’s all we ask. Is it that hard?

    Otherwise we end up with fraud teams like the Eagles in the Superbowl.

    Eagles first downs by refs: 7
    49ers first downs by refs: 0

    What a joke.

  23. Maybe the NFL doesn’t rig the games. Maybe. But you’ll be hard pressed to convince me that gambling has no influence. Worst thing the league ever did was throw their weight behind legalized gambling. There is always the possibility of gamblers getting to a few key players. It’s happened before. Or the officials, which could be a possible explanation for so many missed and bad calls since legalized gambling came into the sport. Especially this year.

  25. I have no doubt game outcomes are influenced by refs who are either paid to do it (most likely) or blithering morons, or both. I see it almost every game. It doesn’t need to be scripted by “The NFL” for it to be a legitimate problem. Have you not noticed “The NFL” does nothing at all to stop this problem? No full time refs? Are you kidding me?

  26. I hope the NFL doesn’t change a thing. I finally caught on that they absolutely change the outcomes of games even if not predetermined and my FanDuel account has never looked better.

  27. Maybe, but it is amazing how just one incorrect call can influence the outcome and when that call goes to review and still is not correct then what are we to think?

  28. The NFL isn’t rigged more as it’s scripted to obtain certain results and outcomes. That’s why certain QBs (NFL Marketing Stars) get calls if breathed on incorrectly and other QBs get blown up in the pocket & never get the calls. The end goal was to have Patrick and Jalen end up in the SB, that was the script. NFL is scripted just like the WWE, but the WWE has the guts to admit it.

    —————————————————————-

    Explain to me how a multi-billion dollar business is able to conceal their “Scripting” with literally thousands of people involved in games, teams, TV, radio, advertising, concessions, lawn maintenance…. Think about it, use some sound judgement.

  29. Dolphins-Bills game in Buffalo was definitely rigged.

    From start to finish the refs made it clear which team was going to win no matter what Miami’s lead was.

    Tre’Savious White committed at least 4 penalties in the first half that were ignored.

    And the late hit on Allen out of bounds was atrocious. Dolphins LB grabbed Allen to keep him from falling and he dives into the ground like a baby. Then Elandon Roberts gets bum rushed by Bills players.

    Only penalty should’ve been on Buffalo.

    But they needed the yards for the FG. P

  30. Christian McCaffey has an incredible TD run, Next Eagles drive the referees call three backbreaking penalties that gave the eagles 3 First Downs on three 3rd down stops on plays that did not impact the play at all. You call an incidental hands to the face penalty on our D Lineman where the Eagles O lineman was winning the play in a Championship game……on 3rd down????? That was very interesting.

  31. If we were to review any randomly selected game and look at every single play. I’m betting we could find an uncalled penalty on almost every play.

    The answers are to have full time referees, minimize their influence by making yardage on penalties minimal (5 yards for holding as an example) and making more judgement calls reviewable such as roughing the QB and pass interference. As long as the number of challenges allowed per game was not increased, it would not increase the length of games.

    The goal is restoring integrity.

  32. Against the Steelers it is. We’ve had more bad calls go against us than any other team, and it’s very well documented. They even had to let the bills and bungles play one less game, which kept us out of the playoffs. If it’s not rigged, then why not let them open a congressional investigation into it? It’s funny how most of the owners are opposed to an unbiased 3rd party investigation. There’s too many dollars and profit incentive to be gained by keeping the Steelers out of the playoffs. That’s why I’m pretty much done with the NFL anymore. It’s like the WWF now, and everyone knows it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.