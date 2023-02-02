Patrick Mahomes on his ankle: I feel like I’m in a good spot

Getty Images

After he played through his high-ankle sprain in last week’s AFC Championship Game, there’s no doubt quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play through it again for Super Bowl LVII.

But the injury is likely to affect him in some way.

Like last week, Mahomes was listed as a full participant on Wednesday’s injury report. He said in his Thursday press conference that he came out of last week’s game just fine.

“I just was generally sore,” Mahomes said. “It was a physical game. I mean, my whole body was a little sore. I don’t think I had any step backwards or anything like that, no re-aggravation of the ankle. Just the general, little bit of pain I had playing.

“But other than that, I feel like I’m in a good spot.”

Mahomes finished last week’s game 29-of-43 passing for 326 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a lost fumble. He ran only three times for 8 yards, one of which was the 5-yard run at the end of the game.