Report: Brian Callahan having second interview with Cardinals today

Posted by Charean Williams on February 2, 2023, 1:38 PM EST
Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
Getty Images

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is having a second interview with the Cardinals today, Dan Graziano of ESPN reports. He had a second interview with the Colts on Wednesday.

Callahan became offensive coordinator of the Bengals in 2019. He previously worked as a quarterbacks coach for the Raiders and Lions.

The other candidates for the job are Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

The Texans, Broncos and Panthers have filled their openings, leaving only the Colts and Cardinals without head coaches.

The Cardinals have hired a General Manager, naming Monti Ossenfort.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Report: Brian Callahan having second interview with Cardinals today

  1. Aaron Glenn isn’t a candidate he signed a new contract with the Lions and has stated that he’s staying

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.