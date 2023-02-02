Report: Brian Callahan having second interview with Cardinals today

Getty Images

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is having a second interview with the Cardinals today, Dan Graziano of ESPN reports. He had a second interview with the Colts on Wednesday.

Callahan became offensive coordinator of the Bengals in 2019. He previously worked as a quarterbacks coach for the Raiders and Lions.

The other candidates for the job are Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

The Texans, Broncos and Panthers have filled their openings, leaving only the Colts and Cardinals without head coaches.

The Cardinals have hired a General Manager, naming Monti Ossenfort.