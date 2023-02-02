Report: CBS attempted an “intervention” with Tony Romo before 2022 season

Posted by Mike Florio on February 2, 2023, 4:51 PM EST
Although the top games on CBS and FOX draw major audiences during the regular season, the numbers grow — and the attention spikes — in the playoffs. So does the scrutiny of the people calling the games for those networks.

This year, Greg Olsen of Fox is up. And Tony Romo of CBS is down. The former Cowboys quarterback, who burst onto the scene in 2017 as a breath of fresh air, has quickly assumed the aroma of rotting rock bass, based on the instant assessments made during every game on social media by fans and pundits alike.

Romo has taken repeated body blows in the aftermath of Sunday’s AFC Championship. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post said on his podcast with John Ourand of Sports Business Journal that CBS has been aware of Romo’s slippage.

Specifically, Marchand said that CBS attempted an “intervention” with Romo during the 2022 offseason, but that things “did not get better.”

“There’s kind of a fine line between unconventional and undisciplined,” Marchand said on the podcast.

It’s unclear what has happened with Romo, who was given a curve-shattering, 10-year, $180 million contract by CBS in 2020. Is he not working as hard to prepare? Is he less familiar with the players and coaches, now that he has been out of the league for six full seasons? Is he less curious than he should be about the details and nuances of the game he’s about to call?

Or have the tastes of the general public changed? Has Romo’s routine simply gotten stale?

Via Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post, Romo recently addressed the status of his broadcasting career as part of a promotional campaign. And while he didn’t mention any intervention or other issues, he acknowledged that he remains a work in progress.

I think you’re always evolving,” Romo told the Post. “I mean, some changes are good, some you’re like, ‘Ah, I shouldn’t do that. But I always trial-and-error a bunch, and sometimes it works.”

Sometimes it doesn’t. That’s part of the problem. Calling a game in front of 30 million (during the regular season) and more than 40 or 50 million (in the postseason) may not be the ideal time to experiment.

“I mean, the ability to adapt and learn, if you never try to change at all — I just think like the best players in the world aren’t afraid of failure,” Romo said. “You’re going to fail all the time, but at the same time, you succeed because of that, as long as you think about it and try to understand how to improve and then go about the process to make that happen, which is work ethic and commitment. But you got to have a plan for it before.”

There’s a subtle inconsistency lurking in that explanation. The greater a person’s commitment to work ethic and planning, the less likely the person will be to take chances with the fruits of that labor. The greater the commitment to work ethic and planning, the more often comments that seem spontaneous or risky will work.

Who knows how hard Romo really is preparing? Maybe he likes the rush of flying by the seat of his pants. Of improvising. Of the thrill of the inherent roll of the dice that comes from real-time trial and error.

Or maybe he’s just gotten complacent, now that he has gotten paid.

“I just think it’s enjoyable to try and be the best you can be, and the only way to do that is sometimes to trial and error, and staying inside the umbrella of what you think that the viewer wants to help them enjoy the show,” Romo said. “You don’t always get it right, but I do think more often than not, just the people that come up to you all the time. I mean, it’s quadruple from my first two-to-three years, of how many people come up to me on the street and want to talk about it and how they loved it and stuff. So it’s really rewarding for that.”

That said, the real truth usually falls somewhere between the endless vitriol from keyboard warriors and the face-to-face fawning by strangers who smile and say without specificity, “I enjoy your work.”

Romo added that his work isn’t stressful, and that he’s always trying to improve.

“I just love showing the emotion of that, the fans and just letting them know how big this is to these players, to these coaches,” Romo said. “It’s life changing for a lot of people. . . . I just think it’s really enjoyable to kind of share some of that emotion with people. I’m was trying to improve and get to a level that people enjoy sometimes once in a while.”

Frankly, I’ve done a 180 on Romo. When he was the fair-haired boy of broadcasting, I didn’t get it. Now that people seem to be getting sick of his shtick, I’m used to it. It’s familiar. It’s comfortable. His unbridled enthusiasm and stray sound effects and non-sequiturs are like an old friend whose flaws are more endearing than irritating.

Still, maybe Romo needs to ask himself whether he’s gotten too comfortable, whether he’s truly putting in the work the way he should. Whether he can improve. Whether he even wants to. If he has sufficiently thick skin, he can ride out the balance of his deal doing things his way, cash every check, and then see what’s next for him.

He won the race more than two years ago. He alone can decide whether he wants to keep running as fast as he can.

24 responses to “Report: CBS attempted an “intervention” with Tony Romo before 2022 season

  1. I don’t think he’s changed very much. I think the schtick has gotten stale and he hasn’t developed serious analytical talents. I think of a guy like Troy Aikman, who was not great when he started in the booth. It took both him and Moose Johnston together to complete a decent color commmentating team. But he kept at it and worked hard and is now one of the best in the game.

  2. Maybe he just isn’t very good. I never understood what people saw in him. He always talked too much. Vic Ketchmen, a sports writer of 50 years, called him chatty and I agreed with the nickname. Less would be more with Romo.

  4. Romo has always managed to come across as both superficial and highly annoying. And Jim Nantz’s syrupy sappy “Hello Friends” attitude wore thin a while ago. Greg Olsen is a well prepared analyst, gets in and out of his points quickly, and doesn’t have a shtick. I always liked Moose Johnson and I think he has worn well over time. Jonathan Vilma does a steady, unspectacular job as an analyst. For my money, Kevin Burkhardt is the best at play by play these days.

    And Al Michaels should have retired five years ago…

  5. Think the days of the quarter million dollar QB and the mega million dollar announcer may be nearing its end, neither seems to work out.

  7. He has ALWAYS been annoying. Aikman is, and always will be, much better. He’s a gd pros pro that doesn’t make any stupid sounds. Romo has kinda of squeely, nasally voice that is grating. He’s squeals like a pig. Aikman is composed and acts like a man

  8. I prefer Romo to Aikman or Olsen. Aikmen says “he does a good job” every other breath. Olsen is boring, his voice is boring, he’s delivery is dry. His insights are better than Collinsworth. Romo is entertaining like Madden was entertaining and is probably the heir apparent. He’s going to draw increased scrutiny and criticism because of it. He needs a more interesting partner than Jim Nance.

  10. People spend too much time gossiping about announcers. Just watch the game and tune it out.

  11. I watch the games with the sound turned off so they are wasting their money as far as I am concerned.

  12. Romo was best at calling the plays before they happened. He doesn’t do that anymore and his rah-rah approach wears out. He got paid and that’s it. Aikman and Olsen are much better. Burkhardt is below average and if they pair him with Brady it’s going to be a tough watch.

  14. Romo is good. This is a silly week of Romo bashing for no apparent reason.
    Olsen seems like a nice guy but is pretty boring. Like he would be fine calling a Texans-Falcons game but the Super Bowl?
    One of these networks should bring back Gruden, man. He was great!

  16. Romo was never good. He called a play once before it happened. Most likely with the info he got in the production meeting before the game. Or he got lucky.

  17. steelcitywhiner says:
    February 2, 2023 at 5:18 pm
    Kevin Harlan is the best play-by-play man in the business.
    ________________________________

    No, that honor goes to Paul Allen.

  18. Combo of things. His voice was always bad but now his predict the play stuff is old. Now he mumbles doesn’t finish a thought and seems lost. He’s terrible.

  19. Tony needs to take a breath during the game. Especially bigger games. It’s as if he’s allergic to natural sound. His style means he has to study more tape. If you’re going to predict a formation will result in a certain result, you better be right more than you’re wrong. Tony has been going in the wrong direction when it comes to his predictions

  21. Romo has had a weird career arc in the broadcast booth.
    When he started he was a breath of fresh air giving predictive calls before plays and solid analysis afterwards. But now he’s just a generic former athlete who cheerleads for certain players and adding nothing to the game. He’s tedious and boring now.
    Which is a strange development.
    I’m not sure that as his time away from the game grown, this has left him less informed as to what will or has happened, but he definitely has becoming less interesting as a broadcaster the more years he’s spent in the booth. His greatest asset was providing information to the viewer that they likely didn’t know or didn’t see, whereas now he just endlessly prattles on about his latest QB crush.

  22. I always thought an Cbs..Fox..play by play guys..had to be neutral in their board cast of the games..Romo and his partner definitely show who they want to win..I thought when Mahomes got hurt against Jacksonville..he was gonna run down to the bench and wrap his ankle..

  24. Olsen could reel it in a little before he goes full Romo. Aikman is the best, Collinsworth is just way too much. Love Burkhardt and Harlan.

