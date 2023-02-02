Report: Doug Nussmeier interviewed for Ravens offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Kellen Moore landed the Chargers offensive coordinator job shortly after parting ways with the Cowboys and another recently dispatched Dallas assistant is reportedly in the running for a coordinator job as well.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that Doug Nussmeier has interviewed with the Ravens for the opening created by Greg Roman’s departure in January.

Nussmeier spent the last three years as the Cowboys quarterbacks coach and was let go at the same time as Moore. He was the team’s tight ends coach for two seasons before moving to the quarterbacks role and he previously ran offenses at the collegiate level at Florida, Michigan, Alabama, Washington, and Fresno State.

Word on Wednesday was that the Ravens are set to interview Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales a second time. Bills wide receivers coach Chad Hall is expected to have his first interview with the team and the Ravens have also completed interviews or requested interviews with Georgia offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Todd Monken, Rams quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Zac Robinson, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Browns wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator Chad O’Shea, Vikings passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio, Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten, and two in-house candidates — quarterbacks coach James Urban and tight ends coach George Godsey — as part of their search.