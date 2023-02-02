Robert Kraft hopes to sign Tom Brady to a one-day retirement contract

Posted by Mike Florio on February 2, 2023, 9:50 AM EST
Jacksonville Jaguars Vs. New England Patriots At Gillette Stadium
Getty Images

There was some speculation during the 2022 season that Tom Brady could sign with the Patriots in 2023.

That still might happen, but not in quite the same way.

Appearing Thursday morning on CNN, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said that he hopes to sign Brady to a ceremonial one-day retirement contract.

I’d do it tomorrow,” Kraft said, via Mike Dussault of Patriots.com. “Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it and to us, he always has been and always will be a Patriot. . . . We’ll do everything we can in our power to bring him back, sign off as a Patriot and find ways to honor him for many years to come. He did so much to bring life and good cheer to our community and he’s a beloved figure and he’s earned the respect and love that people feel for him like no other athlete in our town and we’ve had some great ones.”

Before it can be done, Brady has to be a free agent. That won’t happen until March 15, at the earliest. And it may not happen until much later than that, if Brady agrees to tweak his current deal with the Buccaneers in order to reduce a $35.1 million cap charge in his name for 2023.

Regardless, it makes sense for Brady to eventually have an official ceremony that consists of returning to New England and signing a contract that puts a wrap on the greatest NFL career of all time as a member of the team with which he spent the bulk of his seasons.

Permalink 33 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

33 responses to “Robert Kraft hopes to sign Tom Brady to a one-day retirement contract

  2. Maybe Brady can start a new trend by not signing such a contract and we can be a step closer to ending this ceremonial tradition.

  6. Or he could stay retired with the team that appreciated him and gave him a multi-year deal when the Patriots wouldn’t…

  8. Maybe next year….when Bill is gone, would say the odds of him returning are 1 to 2, and will trend to 1 to 1 starting on March 15th.

  9. The jealousy of other fanbases who had lives ruined for so long, unable to enjoy the NFL, is absolutely hilarious.

  11. The Patriots have their own Hall of Fame ( Rings of Honor etc) like many teams do

    The Patriots Hall of Fame has a 5 year waiting period similar to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

    The Patriots should waive the waiting period for Brady and grant him immediate entry

  13. It would be hilarious if he tried to sign a one-day contact with the Jets

    (But seriously Tom, retire a Patriot)

  15. All the bandwagon Bucs fans now looking for someone else to support. Raymond James Stadium will he back to having half empty stands.

  17. GoodellMustGo says:
    February 2, 2023 at 9:56 am
    🥱😴

    No interest in watching.

    ——-
    Of course. I mean, as a Patriot fan, what has Brady ever done for you? Underachiever, I’d say.

  18. GoodellMustGo says:
    February 2, 2023 at 9:56 am
    🥱😴

    No interest in watching

    ———-

    It’s going to be a bad day for you. It will be worse when Brady gives his induction speech into the HoF 5 years from now

  19. cowboysfan8369 says:
    February 2, 2023 at 10:18 am
    I just wonder if Brady will adhere to his strange diet now that he’s retired

    ————

    Most people wouldn’t view it as a diet….they would view it as a lifestyle. So yeah, I would expect his lifestyle to continue

  22. I think regardless of him signing a one day contract to retire as a Patriot. The entire world will always look back and remember him as a PAT and not a Buck. It’s basically like MJ, nobody looks back and first thinks of him in a Wizards uniform, he is always a Bull in everyone’s mind! Anyways I’m sure not every NFL fan feels this way, but THANK YOU TB12 for all of the amazing memories over the last 20 years. G.O.A.T

  23. nhpats2011 says:
    February 2, 2023 at 10:26 am
    GoodellMustGo says:
    February 2, 2023 at 9:56 am
    🥱😴

    No interest in watching

    ———-

    It’s going to be a bad day for you. It will be worse when Brady gives his induction speech into the HoF 5 years from now


    That’s 5 years away. Maybe I’ll have a different opinion by then. We’ll see.

  24. Its is terrible that a player who retires THEN negotiates a contract change to help the team out. He’s never going to render playing services again. New Orleans did that with Brees and got a get of jail free card.

    Here is an idea for a PFT investigation: discuss how these post-retirement contracts work and how does the team avoid the Darry’ Strawberry-type contract.

  25. Some Pats fans are so weird when it comes to Brady. Get over yourselves already. Brady turned the team from an historically average one into one of the best of all time when you stack up the wins and championships. He is definitely a strange guy these days with his plastic surgery and questionable personality, but he deserves respect (to understate it) for what he did in New England.

  26. touchback6 says:
    February 2, 2023 at 10:07 am
    The jealousy of other fanbases who had lives ruined for so long, unable to enjoy the NFL, is absolutely hilarious.
    ———-
    I’m a Browns fan and my life isn’t ruined. I’m sorry your life is defined by being a fan of football.

  28. There still has to be some bad blood bewteen Belichick and Brady. Belichick was the one who wanted to force him out in favor of Jimmy G. Brady went to Kraft and complained and Kraft gave his marching orders to Belichick to play Brady over Jimmy G.

  29. fordbw says:
    February 2, 2023 at 10:11 am
    Hey Patriots fans! Brady wanted out and choose to leave. He doesn’t love you. Get over it.

    —————

    Umm, no he didn’t. His own father just recently confirmed what college educated people already knew.

    Kraft/BB walked and didn’t want to guarantee a fading QB his money. Do people live in reality? His 2020 season wasn’t that good. He struggled at times and they went 11-5. They got lucky, especially in the SB.

    Then he choked with a disappearing act at home vs the Rams and then this year, sub .500. 8-9.

    I’d say NE made the right choice instead of wasting their time when and if the selfish person decided to leave them high and dry.

    NE has 40+ mil in cap space, a load of draft picks and tons of talent on the roster, with 60 players ALREADY under contract. Do the math. They have one of the healthiest cap positions in football and are a young team, averaging 26 years of age.

    They’re in great position unlike Tampa. And, we all saw NE dismantle Brady on national tv in 2021. Mac Jones outplayed him as a rookie. That happened.

    Case closed for moving into the future. Decision made well. Thank you BB and Kraft for ridding the franchise of a narcissist only concerned with himself.

  31. Pardon me for not getting excited by the idea of Belichick having lots of cap space. I mean, what good is cap space when he spends it on jags like Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry?

  33. However his last few years in NE went, I doubt anyone that isn’t Kraft, BB or Brady will ever truly know. But to deny 20 years of his career dominating the entire league is preposterous and he should retire a patriot

    Montana will always be a 49er
    Manning will always be a Colt
    Favre will always be a Packer (despite that crazy stint as a Viking)

    When you watch old highlights of these players, rarely will you see them wearing something other than the above jersey. Go get your last dollar from the league Tom.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.