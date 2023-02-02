Vic Fangio has decided to join Dolphins’ staff, after weighing other offers

Getty Images

The deal that was supposedly done four days ago appears to finally be done for real.

Vic Fangio has agreed to become the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

That deal was reported to be done on Sunday, but Fangio himself made clear after the reports surfaced that he had made no such agreement. Fangio was also linked to the defensive coordinator vacancies on both the 49ers and the Broncos.

Fangio has been consulting with the Eagles this season, and he may continue to do so through the Super Bowl before beginning work in Miami.

Fangio went just 19-30 in three years as the Broncos’ head coach, but he has had success as a defensive coordinator for the Bears, 49ers, Texans and Colts, and he’s a major get for Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins as they attempt to build on a playoff season in 2022 and become Super Bowl contenders in 2023.