Will Tom Brady re-sign with the Buccaneers for cap purposes?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 2, 2023, 11:38 AM EST
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady is gone from Tampa Bay. He leaves behind a championship legacy — along with a $35.1 million cap charge for 2023.

That’s not money the Bucs owe Brady. It’s cash the Buccaneers previously have paid, using the available devices to kick the can into future years.

As to Brady’s deal, the chickens are now coming home to roost. And the Bucs are screwed.

Yes, they got what they wanted and needed from Brady. A Super Bowl championship. Two years of maximum asses in the seats (the first season included no fans, due to the pandemic). Jerseys and other merchandise sales.

But now, as they sit at a projected $55 million over the cap, the Bucs need one last favor from Brady. They need him to sign a contract for 2023, for the minimum salary of $1.1165 million. And then they need to process his retirement after June 1.

Such a contract would reduce Brady’s cap charge to $11.941 million for 2023. Retirement after June 1 would result in $10.776 million in dead money for 2023, and it would push $24.328 million in dead money to 2024.

For Brady, this would keep him from joining another team, if he changes his mind about playing. Even though he may believe right now that he’ll never play again, he could change his mind.

Signing a new contract would make it much harder. For starters, he’d be under contract with the Bucs until they put him on the reserve-retired list in June. After that, he’d remain on the reserve-retired list until the Buccaneers release or trade his rights.

After the trade deadline, Brady would have to pass through waivers after being released from the reserve-retired list.

So it’s in Brady’s best interests to become a free agent. That would give him the flexibility to do whatever he wants, with no complications or limitations. But it’s in the team’s best interests for Brady to commit to the Bucs, on paper.

If Brady will be doing the Bucs a contractual favor, it needs to happen before his current contract voids in mid-March. If he goes through with it, that will be the clearest indication he truly has no interest in joining another team.

That said, he also could re-sign in Tampa with an express understanding that, if he decides to play again, the Bucs will immediately release his rights. But, again, it would have to happen before the trade deadline, in order to avoid passing through waivers.

Yes, Brady says he’s done for good. But human beings change their minds. Who knows how he’ll feel in July or August or September? He probably doesn’t even know.

13 responses to “Will Tom Brady re-sign with the Buccaneers for cap purposes?

  1. I’m guess Tom Brady won’t be the first QB in NFL history to draw social security.

  2. Somehow i feel like Brady wont do this. Bucs made their bed now they have to lie in it, sorry, thats the risk with signing a 40+ yr old QB. Now with Arians gone and Bowles at the helm its going to be a rapid descent back to normal TB status: mediocre to poor.

  3. Have the Bucs include a signed petition to the NFL that they demand necessary improvements to the rulebook and the sport, and that sounds like a deal.

  4. Dang, this will be interesting to see if does this. If he doesn’t I can already hear the curse words spewing from Tampa…

  6. I liked the clarity about how this works from a contract/cap related side, thanks for the info.

  7. Why should he? I don’t recall any other player doing this to help out his former team. They got a Superbowl championship out of it – let them deal with the aftermath.

  8. Brady isn’t interested in helping the Bucs. They made their bed, and now they gotta sleep in it, that’s how he’s gonna approach it. He doesn’t owe them anything, and judging by the way he treated his last year in Tampa he had already checked out

  9. Do it then trade the contract to the Lions. This way they can three retired GOATs with no links to the team!

  11. I don’t see Brady going along with this. Brady himself knows that he could change his mind again if the right situation presented itself. I have my doubts about the “for good” part of his little retirement video.

  12. Mike, what if Brady insisted on scheduling a massive roster bonus due on June 2 to go along with that league minimum base salary? Something along the lines of $40M or so? As a practical matter, that would give the Bucs the salary cap relief they need and give Brady the freedom he wants by forcing the Bucs to release him on June 1.

  13. I always thought the pushing of Brady’s salary down the road would cause it to come due at some time. I guess it turned out to be the Bucs and not the Pats and it happened at his retirement.

