Brandon Beane on Josh Allen: We have to look at why red zone turnovers happened

Posted by Josh Alper on February 3, 2023, 2:42 PM EST
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said recently that the only thing he’d criticize quarterback Josh Allen about is the amount of hits he takes on the field, but that’s not the only area where he sees room for improvement in 2023.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Beane discussed Allen’s season and said he thought it was a strong one in general for the quarterback. One exception involved interceptions in the end zone, however.

Allen threw five of them during the season, which was the most in the league and the most he’s thrown in a single season. Beane said he wants the team to dig into “what things we can help with” to make sure that does not remain a problem next season.

“Josh had a really good year overall. Probably had some where he was careless with the ball. That happens, though,” Beane said. “We know who Josh is and he always believes there’s a play to be made and a lot of time he makes them. We always try to remind ourselves that you can’t get onto him because look at home many times he does make a play. This year more than others he did have some red zone turnovers, we have to look at why that happened.”

Beane said he believes Allen has “a good plan” for the offseason and that he will return “even more determined” to be more effective near the end zone.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Brandon Beane on Josh Allen: We have to look at why red zone turnovers happened

  1. With a new Offensive Coordinator this season, it’s not a coincidence. Allen has to do better next season, but so does the OC.

  7. >>Beane said he believes Allen has “a good plan” for the offseason

    Rule 1 – only throw the ball to guys wearing the same color jersey as yours

    Rule 2 – don’t forget rule 1

    Josh tried to do too much.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.