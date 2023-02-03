Charge against Joe Mixon is dismissed, but can be refiled

Getty Images

On Thursday, misdemeanor aggravated menacing charges were filed against Bengals running back Joe Mixon. On Friday, those charges officially were dismissed.

Although the one-page order does not explain that the charge has been dismissed without prejudice, the case can be refiled.

In video posted by WLWT, a prosecutor explains that “we need additional investigation before we would move forward with this case.”

The prosecutor also informs the judge that the alleged victim understands the situation and still wants to proceed, if/when a decision is made by prosecutors to file the charges again.

The comments from the prosecutor strongly imply that there has been no settlement between Mixon and the alleged victim, and that at this point the prosecutor believes that guilt could not be established beyond a reasonable doubt.

The alleged victim also could still file a lawsuit against Mixon, and the situation could still spark scrutiny from the league office under the Personal Conduct Policy.