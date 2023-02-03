Dax Hill looking forward to a larger role with Bengals in 2023

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills
The Bengals made safety Dax Hill a first-round pick last year, but he didn’t have a well-defined role on their defense.

With veterans Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell on hand at safety, Hill was mostly limited to special teams outside of a couple of games when injuries at cornerback led the Bengals to give the rookie playing time at that position. Bates and Bell are both set for free agency this offseason, however, and it seems likely that the Bengals will be turning to Hill as a full-time starter in his second season.

Hill said this week that he’s looking forward to having a more defined role on defense.

“Your confidence builds as you get more reps and you hone in one position or at least knowing the specific job you’re doing,” Hill said, via Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News.

The changes at safety won’t be the only ones that the Bengals make this offseason and they’ll need Hill and other new starters to pick up where others left off in order to continue the team’s run of success into a third season.

2 responses to “Dax Hill looking forward to a larger role with Bengals in 2023

  1. Bengals need to focus on resigning Bell. Let Jesse “always late” Bates walk. Also let “Idiot” Eli walk. Time to see if Hill is the solution. In limited time last year the results were mixed. Showed athletic ability needed to complete at this level but focus and few penalties need to be better.

  2. Windows close quick in this league. It’s what makes the Patriots achievements that much greater. The Chiefs look to be walking a similar path as NE did. Now we’re going to see if the Bengals can keep up with all of these younger, impactful players coming up on contracts. How many will they be able to keep? You can’t pay everyone and have to be able to draft well. Next year they’ll get to see if Hill has it or not.

