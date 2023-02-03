DeMeco Ryans: Texans rookie defenders are players we can build around

Getty Images

The Texans took defensive players with three of their first five picks in the 2022 draft and their new coach believes they can be the foundation for the team’s defense in the years to come.

DeMeco Ryans was asked about cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., safety Jalen Pitre, and linebacker Christian Harris during his introductory press conference on Thursday and he said that “being able to work with young guys and young guys who are talented” is what excites him the most about coaching. He made it clear he believes all three of those players qualify.

“Those are the type of players we can build around,” Ryans said, via the team’s website. “So that does excite me when you have the young talent that we have here.”

Ryans moved to the top of the list of head coaching candidates this offseason because of the defense he built with the 49ers. If he can do the same in Houston, his chances of giving the Texans a similar lift in the standings will look much better.