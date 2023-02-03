Eagles are five sacks in the Super Bowl from an NFL regular season/postseason record

February 3, 2023
The Eagles’ defense led the NFL with 70 sacks in the regular season, and they’ve added eight more sacks in the playoffs. And now they’re closing in on an all-time record.

If the Eagles can record five sacks in Super Bowl LVII, they’ll have a total of 83 combined in the regular season and the postseason, which would be the most in NFL history.

Currently the Eagles are in third place all-time, behind only the 1984 Bears, who had 82 sacks in the regular season and playoffs combined, and the 1985 Bears, who had 80. Those Bears had perhaps the greatest defense in NFL history, so the Eagles are in some elite company.

Sacking Patrick Mahomes five times won’t be easy: He’s only taken five sacks in a game once in his career, in 2018. But if there’s a defense that can do it, it’s this year’s Eagles.

  1. 99.9999% sure they wont sack Mchones 5 times in the Super Bowl. Besides , if they did the Bears did it in a SHORTER season.

  4. They gonna have that boy running for his life Just like the last Super Bowl when he held the ball too long running around like a deer in headlights

  5. Well…sure, but they’ll have had 20 games in which to do it. The ’84 Bears played 16 regular season games and two playoff games.

    It’s also much more of a passing league than it was back then. There were fewer opportunities to rush the passer.

    So…what the Eagles have done is absolutely great and worth mentioning in conversations about the best all-time defenses. But…in my estimation, the ’84 Bears’ pass rush achieved something a little greater.

    Just my opinion…and I could be wrong.

  7. paybizzy76 says:
    February 3, 2023 at 4:29 pm
    They gonna have that boy running for his life Just like the last Super Bowl when he held the ball too long running around like a deer in headlights
    ———
    The Chiefs didn’t have a single starter on their offensive line during the 2020 Super Bowl. The following year, they completely rebuilt their offensive line, which now features three Pro Bowlers and two All Pro’s.

    It’s apparent that you haven’t watched a single Chiefs game this year.

  8. Watching fans trying to take away from a players hardwork from a couch is some disgusting ish

  9. Easier to do when you only face one Top-10 QB in an ENTIRE season. Let’s see what they can do against QB #1.

  10. Can we stop mentioning extra games? We know. Less games also means more energy and a healthier roster. The debate can be spun both ways. Also, the sack stat was not even invented and recorded as an official stat until 1982. Teams were very motivated and excited to set records for a stat that was just created. Al Bubba Baker for the Detroit Lions in 1979 is the unofficial all time season sack leader when he had 23 sacks.

  11. paybizzy76 says:
    February 3, 2023 at 4:36 pm
    Watching fans trying to take away from a players hardwork from a couch is some disgusting ish
    ——
    At least Philly fans are living up to their reputation. Oh, and in case you’ve forgetten, the last time the Chiefs played the Eagles was during the 2021 season in Philadelphia.

    The Chiefs won 42-30. Where was this vaunted pass rush last year?

