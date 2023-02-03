Jalen Hurts on his best play of the season: “Season’s not over”

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 3, 2023, 4:53 AM EST
NFL: JAN 29 NFC Championship - 49ers at Eagles
Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts hinted that he’s expecting his best moment of the year to come at Super Bowl LVII.

Asked to name his best play of the season, Hurts said he won’t be able to say that until after the Super Bowl.

“My best play of the season? Season’s not over,” Hurts said.

Hurts is looking forward to the matchup with the Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday.

“We have a heck of an opportunity in front of us, and we’ve worked really hard to be where we are now,” Hurts said. “To have the opportunity is something that you earn, so we’re going to work really hard to take advantage of it.”

Hurts, who was the favorite to win league MVP before a late-season shoulder injury, has had a lot of big plays this season. He may be saving his best for last.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.