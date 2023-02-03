Jason Kelce: I don’t think Super Bowl result will impact retirement decision

Getty Images

Eagles center Jason Kelce has thought about retirement the last couple of offseasons before deciding to continue his playing career.

Winning a Super Bowl would make for a pretty good final act on the field and Kelce was asked on Friday if he’d be likelier to walk away if he picks up his second Super Bowl ring. Kelce said he doesn’t expect the result of the game to impact his decision.

“From everything I’ve been told about when you know it’s time to retire or not, you just know when you know, and it’s going to be when you don’t want to play football anymore,” Kelce said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “And I don’t think that winning this game is going to determine whether I want to continue to play football or not.”

Kelce said he will contemplate his future once again this offseason, but is “just going to appreciate the next week and a half with the guys in this room and all the coaches and hopefully put together another special game to end the season.”